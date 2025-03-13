Beat Writer Believes Steelers’ Interest In Aaron Rodgers Is ‘Orchestrated’ By Mike Tomlin

Fans are unsure about the idea of Aaron Rodgers with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite contending for the playoffs every year, the Steelers’ lack of success once they get there has many fans upset with Mike Tomlin as well. If you’re a Steelers fan who isn’t the biggest Mike Tomlin supporter and doesn’t want Rodgers taking snaps next year, you probably won’t like what Steelers insider Gerry Dulac had to say Thursday on The Rich Eisen Show.

“I really don’t think he is,” Dulac responded, when asked whether Rodgers is a fit with the Steelers or not. “And I think this move is being orchestrated by Mike Tomlin. Now, Mike Tomlin’s not gonna tell Art Rooney II what to do. But there is no question in my mind that this is something he wants to happen.”

Dulac is speculating, not reporting this as fact. If he’s right, though, it would explain some of the other moves, or lack thereof, that Pittsburgh’s been involved with during free agency. Justin Fields is a rich man, thanks to the New York Jets. Still, the Steelers weren’t troubled to let him walk. Despite reports that the Steelers were interested in Sam Darnold, they clearly didn’t make the strongest push for him either.

For Tomlin, and the organization, this is a massive offseason. Fans are fed up with the constant playoff disappointment. Tomlin’s deal has just two more years on it after 2025, and pressure on him will only build if Pittsburgh can’t start making progress. Trading for DK Metcalf was a surprising move. In some ways, it signaled that the organization might be willing to change its philosophies.

Still, the Steelers are in a tricky spot. If Tomlin preferred Rodgers all along, it makes sense that Pittsburgh didn’t make a strong push for its other options. However, Pittsburgh isn’t the only potential suitor for Rodgers. If a team like the New York Giants or Minnesota Vikings make a good enough offer, Tomlin and the Steelers will be in trouble.

To that same point, though, it’s not like Tomlin has had a ton of options. As much as he may have wanted to retain Fields, the Steelers wouldn’t match the $40 million contract he got from New York. Darnold also is a costly investment.

It feels like the Steelers are taking a similar approach to last offseason. They want a cost-effective veteran QB who knows what it takes to win in the playoffs. That didn’t work with Russell Wilson. Mike Tomlin has to hope it works with Aaron Rodgers, if signed. If not, the noise only gets louder.