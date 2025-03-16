Baldinger: Steelers Going To Ole Miss Pro Day For Walter Nolen

The Pittsburgh Steelers need help at defensive tackle. It was one of their biggest needs heading into free agency, and the team hasn’t addressed the position with any additions while moving on from Larry Ogunjobi. With a deep defensive line class in the 2025 NFL Draft, it’s as close to a guarantee as there is that the Steelers will address the position in April. In a video breakdown on the defensive line class for All Access Football, analyst Brian Baldinger said he was told by a Steelers personnel director that the team is going to Ole Miss’ Pro Day to get a good look at Walter Nolen and Jared Ivey.
“On March 28, it’s Penn State’s Pro Day. So I texted a buddy of mine who’s a personnel director in Pittsburgh, and I’m like, so am I going to see you in State College? Abdul Carter, Ty Warren, blah blah, blah. He goes no, I’m going to be at Mississippi. Because he wants to see Walter Nolen and Jared Ivey. He wants to look at these guys. They need help at defensive tackle. Just released Larry Ogunjobi, Cam Heyward is getting up there in age.”
In addition to Ivey and Nolen, Ole Miss also has DL JJ Pegues, who also played fullback for the Rebels. Outside of the defensive line class, the Steelers also might have interest in QB Jaxson Dart, so it’s not a huge surprise that the Steelers will have a presence at Mississippi. But the noted interest in Nolen and Ivey is interesting, as Nolen is a potential first-round target for the Steelers.
Nolen came in at 6036 and 296 pounds at the Combine, but he was listed at 306 earlier this season and if the Steelers draft him, he’d likely put on a little bit of weight.
He’s someone who can be used at multiple positions on the defensive line and has great hands. Baldinger gave Nolen a lot of praise in his breakdown.
“You’re looking at a guy that’s explosive, that rolls off the ball, that plays with a flat back. He is an impressive prospect. I think he’s a first-round defensive tackle.”
Ivey’s in the mold of a handful of players in this class a tweener that could play both on the EDGE or inside. He came in at 274 pounds at the Combine, but he has solid length to play in a 3-4 with 33 1/2″ arms. Given that he came in a little light though, it might be a projection for him to be a fit for the Steelers.
With the Steelers not addressing defensive line in free agency, it’s a position that they’ll likely address early in the draft, and it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if it came in the first round. Walter Nolen is certainly in the discussion to be Pittsburgh’s first-round pick at No. 21 overall, and it’ll be worth watching to see if the team has a Pro Day dinner with him and potentially some of his Ole Miss teammates ahead of the Pro Day.