Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

AZSteeler: Good Afternoon Alex! As always – thank you for your insights. So, what are we going to do at QB? Nobody, not even me, believes Mason is a QB you will consistently win with, do they? I understand the Aaron think, but really, what happens if he retires, or takes another job? If he were wanting to sign with us, wouldn’t he have already signed?

Alex: They’re going to wait on Aaron Rodgers to decide. And I think he will eventually sign with Pittsburgh. Not many other moves left to make if he intends on playing, though retirement looms the longer this drags on.

No, I don’t think the team believes they can make a playoff run with Mason. Can he run an NFL offense? Yes, to a T. Can he put the team back in the Wild Card hunt? Sure, if the team stays healthy and things break right. But he’s not moving the ball forward and he’s not who they want as their No. 1.

As for why he hasn’t signed…your guess is as good as mine. Remember this is his first time as a free agent, basically the one thing he hasn’t done in his 20-year career. And I suppose he wants to be careful and sure of this decision, knowing this is likely his last NFL stop. And it’s just Aaron Rodgers. Nothing the dude does is conventional.

Steel Rain: Alex, long way out but if the team does the usual in 2025 and goes 9-8 / 10-7 but doesn’t win a playoff game, what do you guess the odds are that Tomlin will be the HC in 2026, with a newly drafted QB?

Alex: Tomlin will be here still. With the money Rooney is paying him, he’s not going to eat that salary and then go pay another coach $7-10 million to replace him. Unless the locker room has a mutiny, Tomlin will coach out his contract.

A newly drafted QB is more difficult to answer. The pieces are in place to make it happen and I like the odds. But it’s obviously a projection this far out.

Steel Rain: If there’s room for another, I’d love to hear where you are with breaking down best RB draft fits for the Steeler

Alex: They’re looking for someone dynamic and fits in an outside zone scheme. The guys they have brought in fit. DJ Giddens from Kansas State, Dylan Sampson from Tennessee, Bhayshul Tuten from Virginia Tech (fumbles are a concern and perhaps too similar to Warren). But any big-play back with speed, that’s who they want.

Peter-Petersen: Hey Alex, was thinking about Special teams. They added Echols and Harrison along with bringing back Pierre and Skowronek. So my question is, how much will and should the Steelers value special teams skills in the draft and what type of skills? Are they looking for a blocer like a TE, seems likethey scouted Bartholomew from Pitt

Alex: It’s always a component of it. Especially on Day Three. Guys who can raise the floor of the roster and positional group and have other paths to contribute. An early round guy, you’re focusing on what he brings on his side of the ball. If he helps on special teams, that’s more gravy. Late-round, the special teams value can come into play.

More specifically, I’d like them to look at a KR. NFL rules are only going to encourage more returns and Pittsburgh had the No. 32 kick return average last year. Patterson was a miss. So I’d like to find someone who could help out there. Maybe it’ll be one of the RBs they draft or maybe a dedicated returner who had big-time production in college. It’s one reason why I scouted Jacques Stuart from Toledo.

Craig M: Alex, any input on what MR thinks about all of this?

Alex: Nah, he knew the situation when he signed. He knew he wasn’t coming to be the No. 1. But he’s secure as a No. 2 which is better than what he had throughout most of his first stint. And that’s fine. That’s who is he. A quality backup.

Danatural08:

Hi Alex,

Is there a financial reason why they haven’t cut Patterson yet? It almost seems like they could cut him & sign a guy like Dobbins/Chubb for the same amount or even less. Gainwell is already on the roster to replace him in the return game.

Alex: Yes in the sense that cutting Patterson doesn’t save you much and Pittsburgh isn’t hard-up for cap space right now. So if you can hang onto a guy with no giant salary and no option/roster bonus due, Patterson has neither, it’s okay to keep him for a big as you figure out the rest of your roster. No big downside to holding onto him. In case someone gets hurt or an addition doesn’t look like the guy you thought you were getting.

BananasFoster: AK- what up Alex. Not sure I buy what Cowherd reported about Milroe at 21, but if they do draft a QB this year do you think that precludes them from doing so next year? And do you think Art Smith is the correct coach to tutor, mentor, coach a young QB in this league? For instance let’s just say they moved up for Arch, is Art Smith the OC??

Alex: In the first round this year, yes. Anything else, no. If there’s a guy they love next year and they didn’t use a first-rounder on the position in 2025, then nothing should prevent them from taking a big swing in 2026 if QB remains a clear short and long-term need.

Is Smith ideal? I don’t know, probably not. But he left Ryan Tannehill better than he inherited him. Ditto Justin Fields who went from being viewed as backup by everyone (including Pittsburgh) to a solid starting deal/opportunity in New York. So he’s developed quarterbacks. I wouldn’t lack confidence in Pittsburgh’s ability to develop a QB because of Arthur Smith. I’ll put it that way.

Black and Gold mafia: AK,

Was going through the 30 list this morning. Of all the defensive lineman they’ve had in through 15 visits none are considered Day 1 prospects. Only Farmer is considered a Day 2. This coupled with no trip to Oregon for Harmon are you a bit suprised by this? There’s still time, but I expected more of full court press on this defensive line class.

Alex: A little, yes. Like you said, still time, but they haven’t overtly shown a lot of interest in d-linemen. Now, we’ll see if Harmon comes in for a visit like Fautanu last year. And they would’ve been at the Michigan Pro Day had Rodgers not come into town. And we’ll see if they’re at Ole Miss tomorrow. They probably will be. But agreed. I thought there would’ve been clearer signs than what we’re seeing, though I’d argue no position has clearly flashed “Round One” based off the visit/Pro Day list.

Prima Ballerina: If Rodgers signs, who will be calling plays?

Alex: The Smith/Rodgers dynamic will be interesting. All I’ll say is they better be able to figure out roles and autonomy fast. Not something that can get ironed out Week 8.

Marcel Chris Chauvet: Alex, Khan and Tomlin have not met with most of the first round D-Lineman in the draft trail this year. I understand they had to miss Michigan and that the 30 visits have not concluded. We all assumed after the moves they’ve made that DT would be heavily favored in the first. Unless they break precedent, that seems unlikely. I assume Rodgers will sign and they won’t draft a QB in round one. So if not DT, what is the most likely position they target in the first based on the breadcrumbs?

Alex: Right now, there is seemingly no smoking gun. If you’re dot-connecting just Tomlin/Khan visits, then it might be WR. Egbuka or Golden. Or potentially QB – that can’t be entirely ruled out, unlikely as I see it.

And still…I will remind of safety given the bigger-than-expected interest in the top two guys in the class in Malaki Starks and Nick Emmanwori. But we’ll let Pro Days end and more visits to come in and go from there when we have more complete data.

PoochPest: Like your takes on the roster positions. Rational, logical, grounded. Hopefully to downfield threats can pull safeties away from the line, open up running lanes and (I don’t know if they’ll call) some middle of the field routes.

How are the defensive acquisitions looking for rotation?

Alex: Thanks! Yeah, that all sounds fair and hopefully true on the offensive game plan. I’m not entirely sure what you’re asking on the defensive side. But Malik Harrison is the new Elandon Roberts to play on base downs while offering more special teams value if Payton Wilson can take on a bigger role as a sophomore (which I’m sure is their goal). Darius Slay is a starting corner opposite Joey Porter Jr. Brandin Echols is good depth and might get a look at slot depending on who else does/doesn’t get added. Juan Thornhill is pure depth. Potential dime role if Trice can’t do it for whatever reason (injury to himself or others that elevate his role).