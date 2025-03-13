Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Crack Stuntman: Your 2025 Steelers starting QB is…?

Alex: I wish my crystal ball was clearer. But I will still say Aaron Rodgers. Just makes the most sense for him to choose Pittsburgh of his options if the money is even remotely close.

HinesWardFan: Alex, who’s QB1⁉️ And please don’t say Mason Rudolph.

Alex: Don’t think it’s him but what happens if Rodgers goes to the Giants and Russ to the Browns? Or any scenario in which Pittsburgh doesn’t get either? Then, Rudolph as QB1 certainly becomes on the table. You won’t have a clear starter going into camp no matter if you get Winston/Lock/a rookie. You have an actual battle so yeah….maybe!

Cole:

Hi alex, I know the consensus is that the Steelers should have paid TJ Watt early so as to not compete with the rest of the edges. What do you think the plausibility is that TJ was aware of this and his representation encouraged him to wait to sign until some of the other deals got done?

I would think at this point he’s internally aware the team is not competing for a Super Bowl and may want to maximize his likely last significant bite at the apple

Alex: Sure, it’s a fair point and one I’ve made a couple times before. There’s a benefit to being last. But I don’t know if he really wants to play that kind of hardball. Does he want to risk having another contract situation hang over his head into training camp and ahead of Week 1? Would he hold-in again?

Given that the Steelers cleared main hurdles in their last deal, the guaranteed money past Year One, this should’ve been an easy deal. Top Bosa, get a big raise, get the deal done early so it’s not even a thought the rest of the offseason.

My guess is Pittsburgh’s inaction, typically waiting until the summer to do extensions, was a bigger reason for the delay than Watt’s camp wanting to wait things out.

David Shoff: Hey Alex! Why in the world would we get a FB now? We never used Watt. Also, I would just roll with Rudolph if we are just truly looking for a bridge qb. I know that’s never going to happen, but I REALLY wouldn’t be for signing a qb for 30-40 mill. How much do you think Rogers is going to sign for if we sign him?

Alex: They had a different OC. Really, a different coaching staff besides Tomlin and I guess Faulkner. Kyle Juszczyk is 34 and doesn’t play STs anymore so you wonder what his role is. Offensive versatility but Smith’s offenses have had more true lead blocker types. I guess this is sorta Jonnu Smith-like but a lot older version.

Rodgers isn’t going to be cheap. There’s a market set for these QBs. I think Dave’s projection of $35-45 million per year is fair.

Black and Gold Mafia:

AK,

I’ll spare you a quarterback question.

Would you rather have Pickens and all that comes with him (good and bad) or Cooper Kupp and a 4th round draft choice?

Alex: Give me Pickens. All the warts that come with him, I’m excited by the idea of pairing him with Metcalf. Two big-time playmakers. Kupp isn’t that guy anymore and struggles to be on the field. Doesn’t help you if he’s on the trainer’s table. So give me George.

Danatural08:

Hi Alex,

Why hasn’t the college style RPO offense bled over into the NFL more than it has & do you expect it to become more popular? I would think that it it would be easier to transition players into a NFL offense easier if they played the same style in college. Looked pretty tough to stop vs Lamar in the playoffs.

Alex: Probably a bunch of reasons. Colleges having wider hashes and more space to one side. The NFL having great athletes and more complicated schemes were a watered-down approach isn’t going to sustain like in college where athleticism and talent can often win out alone.

And the big one involves the rules. In college, lineman can be 3-yards downfield. In the NFL, it’s one. Big difference.

Plus, I would say the NFL has adopted plenty of RPO concepts. The Colts and Eagles have heavily used it to success.

Stillers1963: why not just –

* Start Mason for 2025.

* Draft a QB in round 3 or 4 to see if can develop into long term backup or a potential starter

* Save QB salary cap that can be used this year to extend TJ and for a potential trade and extend candidate (especially on DL)

* Save left over cap for next year to facilitate moves (especially dead money cap hits from trades to move up in the 1st to get a QB)

Alex: Because Pittsburgh thinks they can win now. They’re always in that mode. This defense is aging and they want to maximize the window before Heyward retires, Watt begins to decline, Minkah gets into his 30s, etc. So they’re going all-in…again.

Peter-Petersen: Hey Alex are you still as high as you was on Malachi Moore and do you like him better than Jacob Parrish?

Alex: Yup, I am. Nothing has changed since I wrote his report. He didn’t work out at Indy. I do think how he tests at his Pro Day will be key because overall athletic profile was the knock on him. I hadn’t watched Parrish yet so can’t compare but Moore will probably come out on top with the high grade I gave him.

Billjump: Hi Alex, are you concerned the Steelers haven’t signed a DL in FA yet?

Alex: Not really. Not freaking out like some. D-line market was red hot. Prices were crazy. Everyone trying to buy pass rush and it’s never cheap. The draft is strong and can help. It’s like center last year. Cut Cole, add nothing, center market was pretty warm and Pittsburgh missed out on Morse, but they drafted Frazier and were set. Similar situation will play out. We’ll see if they re-sign Loudermilk or some other FA. They probably will do something to add pre-draft and then take a big swing at No. 21.

BananasFoster: AK- If I’m TJ or Cam or Minkah, heck even DK and GP I’m furious how this front office has handled (more so botched) the QB position. I agree with starting Mason this year and maybe that gets you a decent pick next year to make your move, but how do you sell that to your veterans and the $150 million WR you just traded for.

Alex: All that matters is the end. So if they get Rodgers, I don’t think anyone in the locker room will be “furious.” It’s not been an ideal process and if they whiff, sure, they’re going to take heat. But let’s let the situation play out.

I don’t think starting Mason to be a bad team and get a “decent pick next year” is going to make any of those guys happier.

steeler fever: I really like Dart. My fav QB in this draft class via my eyeballs, confirmed by some advanced stats. If he or any of the top three including Ward and Sanders are available to them in the first round, do they draft one? I consider QB by far the teams biggest need. Much draft capital has been used to solidify the OLine. Two stud WR’s. Retained their best RB. And a much better offensive coordinator in place.

Alex: Not going to rule it out. You guys know my stance is this team will truly move forward, or at least have the potential to, when they draft a QB in the first round. That’s the light at the end of the tunnel.

I wouldn’t take Dart in the first but I’m not going to say there’s zero chance it happens. Let’s see if Tomlin goes to his Pro Day and how the FO scouts quarterbacks.

Aaron Baker:

Hey Alex!

Going into FA I was under the impression that the team would land at least one of the more sought of younger guys at a position of need. Maybe a Reed at Corner or a Milton at DL. Do you think they actually made a serious attempt at getting some of these guys and if so why do you think they didn’t land any of them?

On the other hand, do you think it was in their strategy to hold back from getting some of these guys so that we could collect more comp picks for next year?

Alex: I think expectations were probably set too high. I thought they would add two FAs at $10 million+ along with QB. And that’s what happened. Metcalf was the big swing and I think we’re quickly forgetting how wild of a move that is for this team. Trade for a guy of his talent and make him the highest-paid non-QB in franchise history despite never playing a down for the team. They just don’t do that stuff.

And then they add Slay for $10 million. And will try to pay a QB big money.

The thought they were going to add another 15-20 million free agent on top really was unrealistic.

Ornery Cuss:

Alex, I realize it’s a 3-headed monster, but who bears the most responsibility for the team left “begging for scraps” and being forced into a waiting game with a clown like Rodgers?

Tomlin, as the apparent mastermind behind all personnel decision-making? Khan, as the GM who consistently loses out on players that the team has an interest in signing? Or Art II, whose golden pen is signing the checks?

Alex: Split between Tomlin and Khan. They knew the spot they were in going into 2024 without a QB for 2025. Wasn’t a terrible idea but there was risk. Here is the risk. Neither QB played well to so-obviously retain, Fields leaves, they clearly don’t want Wilson, and now they are at the mercy of others.

It’s one reason why I don’t want Rodgers because you’re apt to go down a similar road for 2026.

David Shoff: Alex, If you were the GM would you sign Campell on the DL? Do you think he has anything left?

Alex: Maybe he does. Kudos to him. I bet him and Cam Jordan have been sources of inspiration for Cam Heyward to keep playing as long and as well as he has. But I don’t want to get older on the d-line. So I will probably pass unless the money is super cheap. Feels like a post-draft thing if he’s still available.

Brian Tollini: As of right now, if Derrick Harmon and Kenneth Grant were both off the board at 21 and the Steelers went DL, who would be next in line IYO?

Alex: I’ll go Harmon. More snaps I can get for him. But don’t think there’s a wrong answer.

Peter Rauch:

Hey Alex!

Post Metcalf, Slay, and Echols, what’s the biggest non-QB need on the team? My personal answer is OT, because Jones has struggled, Fautanu basically took a redshirt, and they’ve got no veteran insurance plan. Curious if you think something different!

-Pete

Alex: Hey Pete! Defensive line. I hear you on offensive tackle and I’d like a vet and some insurance. But it’s d-line. Cut Ogunjobi, Loudermilk a FA, there’s not much even on roster right now. They added the WR, the CB, have something at WR and can still at least hope a guy like Jones develops. They’re also high on Fautanu. It’s d-line and it’s not close.

A. Silva: Hi AK, big fan.

Why do you think the team doesn’t want Russell Wilson anymore??? I get that he’s not that good, but I’m pretty sure he’s way better than MR or any of the rookies we can get at 1st or 3rd round, it feels like they better take nothing than have Russ back

Alex: I’d love to hear the team answer it even if it’ll probably be bet with a canned answer. Given they said they wanted one of Fields/Russ back. Clearly, they don’t want Russ back that bad or else a deal would’ve happened by now.

I think he burned bridges. The story about Smith handcuffing him late in the season, true or not, probably didn’t go over well. Couple that with a 5-game losing streak and it made the team want to at least explore all other options.

Framebar: Alex! In looking at ways to recoup the lost 2nd rounder would you consider moving Queen? They have 5 ILBs signed and Peyton Wilson looks like he has the skill set to replace Queen with Harrison assuming the thumper role

Alex: Nah. They just signed him to big money last year. Not going to dump him one year in and get then at inside linebacker. They like depth, they like the athleticism at both spots.

The only way to try and get a 2nd back is Pickens. He probably fetches a 3rd, not a 2. Could also trade back in Round One. Those are more realistic paths.