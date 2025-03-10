‘Are You Kidding Me?’: Ben Roethlisberger Reacts To DK Metcalf Trade, Jokes About Unretiring

Ben Roethlisberger still keeps close tabs on the Pittsburgh Steelers despite retiring three years ago. It’s part of his life after football where he hosts the Footbahlin With Ben Roethlisberger podcast. It’s no surprise that he chimed in about the Steelers’ latest blockbuster move, one that I’m sure he wishes they would have made when he was still on the team.
He took to his Instagram account to react to the trade for WR DK Metcalf and joked about a return to football.
“Coach T., are you kidding me?” Roethlisberger said. “DK Metcalf on one side, GP on the other. Muth working the middle. I might need to throw my hat in the ring. If you’re looking for a guy, I might still have a couple throws in me.”
He makes a great point about the Steelers’ offense. There was a brief period of time where the Steelers had both Hines Ward, Heath Miller and Santonio Holmes — or perhaps even Heath Miller, Antonio Brown, and Emmanuel Sanders — but they haven’t had this many good receiving weapons on the roster in a very long time. Metcalf immediately puts the current receiving corps near the top of the league rather than the bottom-third group they were last season.
If the Steelers actually use the middle of the field and Pat Freiermuth, it would be difficult to stop those three. That’s not even mentioning Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson, who should be intriguing role players for the Steelers this year.
We will see if the Metcalf-Pickens combo ever comes to pass. As of right now, they both wear jersey No. 14. One of them is going to have to change, and there has already been plenty of speculation about trading Pickens this offseason. That was before they traded for Metcalf and gave him a $150 million contract.
I know Roethlisberger was joking, but it would be a site to behold to have prime Ben Roethlisberger throwing the rock to this stable of weapons. There’s no telling what they’d be able to accomplish.