Analyst Suggests Aaron Rodgers Waiting Game Is Power Play Against Pittsburgh

Two weeks into the new league year and the Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for Aaron Rodgers to give them an answer. It may appear Rodgers joining the Steelers is inevitable, but analyst Nick Wright thinks the wait is carefully planned. A message from Rodgers to the Steelers of who is in charge.

“I believe Aaron Rodgers going to be a Pittsburgh Steeler,” Wright told Colin Cowherd on FS1’s The Herd. “I think the Steelers know that. I think Aaron knows it. So then the question is, what is gained by waiting? And the answer is, one thing that could be gained is just raw, unadulterated ego. Free agency is done for everyone else. I am the hot topic. I am being discussed and that tracks with what I know of Aaron a bit. So that’s a possibility.

“The second reason, and I think this is the most likely, is this is how you shift power in a relationship. If Aaron was worried about, ‘if I go to Pittsburgh, am I gonna have full run of the place like I did with the Jets?’ One way to ensure you will is to prove how valuable you are before you even get there. Because they will wait. They will host you, you’ll leave, and then they’ll still wait.”

Wright also mixed in an analogy about being single and relationships and power dynamics, a comparison that probably should’ve been avoided given all that’s going on at FOX Sports’ headquarters.

That aside, are his comments true? It’s impossible to say. There’s no question adding Rodgers comes with the understanding of giving him a high level of control. He’s not brought in to fully assimilate into someone else’s system and any coach worth the paper their contract is printed on should tailor their scheme to fit the strengths of their players. Topics surely discussed during his six-hour meeting with the team last Friday.

But there could be other reasons for the wait, frustrating as it is. This is Rodgers’ first time as a free agent and someone introspective like him wants to make the most informed decision possible. Especially knowing his next NFL stop is certain to be his final one.

Rodgers also has leverage. A difference from a pure power grab, he is the No. 1 quarterback remaining in a weak market. Pittsburgh and the New York Giants are clearly willing to wait for him.

No matter the reason, the situation remains the same. Everyone is on Aaron Rodgers’ time. Only he decides when the cycle of speculation stops. At least, it’ll shift from where he’ll sign to how well he’ll perform with his next team.