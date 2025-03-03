Analyst: Steelers Should Sell Farm For No. 1 Selection, Draft QB Cam Ward

At some point, there is no doubt that the Pittsburgh Steelers will need to get aggressive to land their future franchise quarterback. Sometimes guys like Lamar Jackson or Jalen Hurts are available outside of the top 20 picks, but most franchise quarterbacks are taken out of range of where the Steelers typically draft. With an aging defensive core, could the time be now to take a giant risk to secure a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Canty thinks it should at least be under consideration to move up and get Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick if they like him enough in their evaluations.

“If we’re talking about Pittsburgh getting aggressive, why wouldn’t we be talking about Pittsburgh trying to get to number one if they think Cam Ward is head and shoulders above any other quarterback prospect in this draft,” Canty said via ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike this morning. “The Tennessee Titans got a new GM. They are not just a quarterback away. So if you’re the Pittsburgh Steelers and you think Cam Ward is the goods, you think he’s your future franchise quarterback, then why not give up three ones in order to get him?

“I don’t think that moving up to number one should be off the board.”

The last team to move off the top spot in the draft was the Chicago Bears in 2023. The Carolina Panthers gave up the No. 9 overall pick, a second-round pick, next year’s first-round pick (which ended up being No. 1 overall), a 2025 second-round pick, and WR DJ Moore. That is moving up just eight selections rather than the 20 that Pittsburgh would need to move up in this scenario. Granted, Bryce Young was viewed as a can’t-miss prospect. I’m not so sure there is a consensus on Ward in that same way.

So when Canty asks why not, the answer is simple. If you miss, you no longer have an opportunity to get your quarterback in the draft until 2028. Of course, this all hinges on the Steelers’ evaluation of Ward or any other quarterback they may like. According to Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline, the Steelers are not impressed with the top quarterbacks in this draft class. That would seem to rule out any blockbuster trade like the one that Canty suggested.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and his final year at Miami. He improved year over year and finished in 2024 with a 67.2 completion percentage, 4,313 yards, 39 TDs and just seven interceptions. It was enough to garner him Heisman votes and a consensus All-American selection.

At some point the Steelers may have to push all their chips into the middle of the table and take a big gamble to get their franchise quarterback. That could end up being the move in the 2026 NFL Draft, which happens in the city of Pittsburgh by the way. That class should include Arch Manning, Nico Iamaleava, Drew Allar, LaNorris Sellers, Garrett Nussmeier, and other potential options. At a glance, it should be a much stronger QB class than in 2025.