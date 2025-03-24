Analyst: Steelers ‘Making A Monumental Mistake’ Pursuing Aaron Rodgers That ‘Doesn’t Exist Anymore’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in hot pursuit of former New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers. They were hoping that either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson would have proven to be the team’s starter going forward when they acquired both in 2024. But they were unable to re-sign Fields, who went to New York to replace Rodgers. At the moment, the Steelers are focused on Rodgers while keeping Wilson in the wings.

Rodgers, career-wise, would be the best quarterback the Steelers have had since Ben Roethlisberger retired. Not that he’s facing much competition. Wilson would definitely be the second-best, and he was aggressively mediocre in 2024. He started off well, showing a great connection with WR George Pickens while attacking downfield. But the Steelers finished with a five-game losing streak, and the offense failed to score more than 17 points in any game during that stretch.

The Steelers absolutely need an upgrade at the quarterback position in 2025. Rodgers could very well be that upgrade, and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk believes that the Steelers will end up signing him. Yet former NFL LB and current analyst Emmanuel Acho thinks the Steelers are hurting themselves in their pursuit of Rodgers.

“I think the Steelers are making a monumental mistake waiting on Aaron Rodgers,” said Acho on Monday’s episode of The Facility. “Because Aaron Rodgers is a band-aid on a situation that needs reconstructive surgery, which is the quarterback position. Aaron Rodgers is going to give a 10-12 month stop-gap on a situation that needs a 10-12 year solution.”

Are the Steelers blinded by their desire to win a playoff game? That seems to be the case this year. They haven’t won a playoff game since 2016, but it’s all they could talk about at the end of the season. And that has to be the reason they’re pursuing Rodgers, but it’s neglecting the long-term problem.

The Steelers have been hunting for that solution since Roethlisberger retired. Perhaps that’s been the biggest problem. They had no succession plan in place. Rodgers himself was the Green Bay Packers’ plan for when Brett Favre was on the downside of his career. The Packers even prepared for Rodgers’ eventual downturn with Jordan Love.

The Steelers never made concerted efforts to plan for the future while Roethlisberger was still playing. They focused on trying to surround him with as much talent as possible to get every last bit of playing time out of Roethlisberger, and it’s hurt them significantly. They need to find a franchise quarterback to help get them back to being Super Bowl contenders.

At one point in his career, Rodgers was that franchise quarterback. He’s one of the most decorated quarterbacks of the past two decades. He’s a four-time MVP and four-time All-Pro. He’s won a Super Bowl and was named MVP of that game. And he’s been named to 10 Pro Bowls in his 20-year career.

But Rodgers will turn 42 years old during the 2025 NFL season. He suffered an Achilles injury that robbed him of essentially the entire 2023 season, and he wasn’t all that great in 2024 on an abysmal Jets team. He just isn’t the same quarterback he was, and that’s why Acho thinks the Steelers are making a big mistake.

“The Aaron Rodgers that I believe the Steelers are waiting on doesn’t exist anymore…” Acho said. “This Aaron Rodgers, that 2019-20 Aaron Rodgers, he don’t exist no more. That mobility don’t exist no more.”

Aaron Rodgers at one point would have been the answer to the Steelers’ quarterback woes. He would have been that full reconstructive surgery Acho talked about. But now, he’s simply a band-aid, a short-term patch. Just like a coach telling a player to rub some dirt on it, get up and walk it off. Aaron Rodgers could help the Steelers this year, but he isn’t going to fix any of the underlying issues that have plagued the Steelers for years.