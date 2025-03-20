Analyst Predicts Steelers Will ‘Throw In The Towel’ On Aaron Rodgers

For a franchise known for its towel, one analyst predicts the Pittsburgh Steelers will throw theirs in and give up pursuing Aaron Rodgers. Since last Monday, reports indicated the Steelers had interest in Rodgers. But as the team heads into Day 9 of this storyline without an answer, they could soon turn the page.

On Unsportsmanlike, ESPN analyst Michelle Smallmon said even the quarterback-needy Steelers can’t wait forever.

“I think the Steelers are off the board too,” she told the show Thursday.” The more that I think about this, at some point the Steelers I think are gonna throw in the towel and say, ‘We’re done waiting.’ And Adam Schefter is saying, Aaron Rodgers is operating on his own timeline.”

Even with the Minnesota Vikings not pursuing Rodgers that creates more clarity in his choices, the Steelers or Giants, Rodgers reportedly is in “no rush” to decide his next path. The longer Pittsburgh goes on without a quarterback, the more angst there will be. The Giants are securing Plan Bs, hosting several quarterbacks for visits while the Steelers brought back Mason Rudolph.

Rodgers’ decision is holding up the rest of the market. Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, Joe Flacco, and others are at his mercy. At some point, teams may start prioritizing those options instead of being dictated to by a 41-year-old free agent who *might* play one more season.

While Pittsburgh has limited options, a restless locker room waiting on Rodgers could become an issue. It’s an aspect Mike Tomlin and the Steelers’ front office must consider if this saga drags on another week. Pittsburgh can’t look weak and feckless with its quarterback plan being driven by one person who clearly isn’t itching to join the Steelers. Still, the pressure is on for the Steelers to win, and they obviously feel Rodgers gives them the best chance to do so.

At some point, the Steelers can’t keep chasing. But it’s unlikely that breaking point comes anytime soon. The NFL Draft feels like a loose deadline or at the latest, the start of OTAs in May. Whether Rodgers signs today or signs on April 24, there isn’t a dramatic direct impact on the team. But everyone wants to see this decision made sooner than later. At least everyone but Rodgers.