Analyst Asks ‘Wild’ Question Of Steelers Signing Wilson And Rodgers, Trading Watt To Patriots

Call it the boredom of revisiting the Aaron Rodgers topic one more time during drivetime radio but analysts are officially throwing everything at the wall. Discussing Rodgers’ decision yet again on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike Tuesday morning, analyst Evan Cohen threw out the self-admitted “wild” idea of signing Russell Wilson and Rodgers.

“Can I ask a wild one?” Cohen asked co-hosts Chris Canty and Michelle Smallmon. “Could the Steelers sign Russell Wilson and then still sign Aaron Rodgers and cut Russell Wilson?”

Met with literal seconds of silence, Canty responded with facts and a hint of bewilderment.

“That’d kill your cap,” he said.

Not to mention killing your own reputation and credibility as a franchise. Signing Russell Wilson one moment. Adding Aaron Rodgers the next. Cutting Wilson. Truly a Michael Scott snip-snap-snip-snap moment. Somehow signing Wilson to a $20 million per year would incentivize Rodgers to sign elsewhere, it’s hard to understand the logic from any standpoint. Pittsburgh’s backup plan was adding Mason Rudolph, a competent No. 2 quarterback who knows the team, though he’ll have to learn the system, but a professional Mike Tomlin trusts.

Though accounts still vary, the door seems closed on Wilson. At the least, the team will only consider Wilson if Rodgers turns the Steelers down and even then, rifts with the coaching staff that may include Tomlin likely don’t make it possible for Wilson’s return.

Not done with the hypotheticals, Cohen suggested resetting the franchise if Rodgers spurns the Steelers.

“We always say take big swings,” he said. “Do they then look at any of the teams in the top 5, 6, 7 of the draft and say, ‘Do we ever consider trading T.J. Watt for one of those picks?'”

It’s not the first time Cohen has suggested trading Watt. Pittsburgh has gone the other way, committing to signing Watt to a long-term contract that could surpass Myles Garrett’s $40 million average yearly value. But Cohen thinks a Patriots uniform would look good on him instead.

“Would New England say yes for the fourth [overall selection]?” he said.

Maybe they would. Maybe they wouldn’t. Canty thinks the Patriots would jump at the chance, giving them a star pass rusher one year after finding their quarterback in Drake Maye. But how does it help Pittsburgh? Having the fourth overall pick slots the Steelers behind three quarterback-needy teams in the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants. QB Cam Ward is a near-lock to go No. 1 and it’s conceivable Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders goes second or third. It leaves the Steelers without Watt and possibly without a quarterback, failing to progress them as a franchise.

This is all chatter. Analysts talking and, frankly, running out of things to say. None of it should be taken too seriously. But a byproduct of Rodgers making a decision sooner or later ends this type of idle meaningless speculation.