‘An Incredible Pairing’: Mina Kimes Sees DK Metcalf/George Pickens Pairing Being Great With Steelers

The move to acquire star wide receiver DK Metcalf in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks for a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and sign him to a new five-year, $150 million deal was rather shocking from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ perspective.

It was certainly needed though as GM Omar Khan and the Steelers plugged one of the biggest holes on the roster, giving the Steelers that star receiver that Khan has been searching for throughout the last year or so.

Now though, the question becomes if the Steelers will keep the much-maligned George Pickens opposite Metcalf? Pickens enters the final year of his rookie contract and is coming off of a 2024 season in which he showed flashes of brilliance, but also had more issues on the field from a maturation standpoint.

For now, it seems like the Steelers might keep him, which makes the Metcalf/Pickens pairing quite dangerous for the Steelers, regardless of who is at quarterback. For ESPN’s Mina Kimes, the duo of Metcalf and Pickens is “an incredible pairing.”

Appearing in a quick video posted to her YouTube page, Kimes gave her thoughts on the trade, and added she believes Metcalf is at his best in a 1B role.

“So just looking at this from the Steelers point of view, I really like it. Honestly, their weren’t any extra receivers available with [Tee] Higgins on [Davante] Adams, with Higgins likely staying in Cincinnati, Davante Adams to the Rams. The pairing with him and George Pickens. I’ve always felt like DK is more of like more of a one-B. That’s an incredible pairing,” Kimes said of the new duo in Pittsburgh, according to video via her YouTube page. “And both receivers would be good with Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, both quarterbacks who like to throw deep outside the numbers where those two receivers live.

“It’s crazy. I mean, I think that it seems like a huge contract now. Won’t look crazy though in a couple years or after Ja’Marr Chase does his deal.”

Coming out of the 2024 season in which Pickens was the only real, consistent threat in the passing game, the Steelers needed to find an answer. Khan came up with a major one on the eve of the legal tampering window in Pittsburgh, landing Metcalf to give the Steelers that true star receiver they’ve been searching for.

It’s interesting that Kimes believes Metcalf is better in that 1B role though, which is interesting for the Steelers because in that scenario does that make Pickens 1A? That doesn’t seem likely. Metcalf, with his contract in hand, is the alpha. He’s the top dog at the position in Pittsburgh — and one of the top dogs in the NFL at receiver.

That could lead to some fireworks in Pittsburgh, should Pickens be retained. There’s a chance the Steelers ultimately decide to trade Pickens and recoup a draft pick or two following the Metcalf trade. But if Khan and the Steelers decide to keep Pickens on the roster for the 2025 season, he and Metcalf will be a nightmare for defensive coordinators all season long, regardless of who is at QB.

They’re both game-breakers that can hit the home run and are difficult to tackle after the catch. Arthur Smith has to be rejoicing right now, too. He has that big-bodied, physical specimen at receiver again, which should help the Steelers’ offense have more success through the air in 2025 and beyond.

And it might seem like an overpay right now with the Steelers handing out more than $30 million per year, but that will look like quite a bargain once the Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase deals are done within the AFC North.