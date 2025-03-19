Alabama’s Jalen Milroe Will Take ‘Full Advantage’ If Given Chance To Be Mike Tomlin’s QB

Jalen Milroe is ready to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to victory. Following a pre-Pro Day dinner with Mike Tomlin and top Steelers brass Tuesday night, Milroe discussed the meeting and his potential NFL future with Wednesday.

“Being around Coach Tomlin, I don’t take it lightly at all. If the opportunity presents itself for me to be his quarterback, I’ll take full advantage,” Milroe said after his Alabama Pro Day workout via reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe on having dinner with #Steelers coach Mike Tomlin last night and possibly playing in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/qLNL9bMVgA — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) March 19, 2025

As they normally do, Pittsburgh sent the house to Alabama’s Pro Day. Milroe isn’t the only prospect the team has eyes on nor was he the only one to dine with Tomlin and company. ILB Jihaad Campbell joined them, but Milroe is the headline name at a position the Steelers need help.

“I just thought it was a great opportunity to be with the Steelers. And have that opportunity. I remember watching the AFC North and the battles that they had growing up,” Milroe said of the meeting and Steelers, via Ledbetter.

A dynamic athlete, Milroe reportedly ran in the 4.4 range during his workout with some reports even clocking him at 4.37 seconds. Regardless of which number is accurate, his athleticism is elite, and it translates on tape. Intelligent in the classroom with a big arm and top leadership skills, he has many of the foundations to be an NFL quarterback.

Accuracy is the biggest flaw in his game and Milroe is wildly inconsistent. But the Steelers may feel like they can improve his mechanics similar to what they did with Justin Fields, a common pro comp for Milroe, including in our own scouting report.

Milroe and Tomlin have gotten to know each other well throughout the pre-draft process. Presumably, they met at the Senior Bowl, which both attended, and at least informally at the NFL Combine.

The Steelers have plenty of draft needs and just six picks. They can’t fill everything. But quarterback trumps all and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team use a third- or fourth-round pick on a developmental passer. Right now, Milroe has as good of odds as any prospect to be the Steelers’ pick.