LB Jihaad Campbell Was Part Of Steelers’ Pro Day Dinner With Alabama Prospects

It was reported last night that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ contingent of head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan and QB coach Tom Arth had dinner with Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, but like the Steelers usually do ahead of Pro Days, multiple prospects joined them in breaking bread. That included LB Jihaad Campbell, who talked about the dinner on SEC Now during Alabama’s Pro Day.

“Dinner was last night. It was me along with everybody else that’s doing Pro Day right now,” he said. “Just getting together, really just talking ball, getting familiar with each other, getting to know each other. They got a great staff, great GM, great head coach.”

He said he got the Cowboy Burger with sweet potato fries and sushi for dinner.

Campbell has a sling on his arm and won’t be participating in Alabama’s Pro Day. He said that’s due to recovering from surgery for a torn labrum.

He measured in at 6027 and 235 pounds at the NFL Combine with 32 1/2-inch arms. He ran a 4.52 40-yard dash and had a 10’7″ broad jump in Indianapolis. His 9.87 Relative Athletic Score was the 39th best among linebackers since 1987.

Jihaad Campbell is expected to go off the board in the first round, and inside linebacker isn’t an immediate need for the Steelers, so he likely won’t be in contention for their selection at No. 21 overall. But as the Steelers do when they travel to Pro Days, specifically when Mike Tomlin is there, they get to know prospects beyond what they see on the field by taking them out to dinner. Pittsburgh’s draft process also comes into play when players become free agents, and the Steelers can lean on what they learn during the process when evaluating whether or not to sign players.

In addition to Milroe and Campbell, other notable prospects at Alabama’s Pro Day include OG Tyler Booker, TE CJ Dippre and DB Malachi Moore, as well as LB Que Robinson and DL Tim Smith.