Aaron Rodgers Is ‘Ultimate Bridge Quarterback’ For Steelers, Mike Tannenbaum Believes

With the Justin Fields plan backfiring, losing the young quarterback to the New York Jets in free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers are pivoting at the position, though they are still in search of a bridge quarterback to help them get closer to finding their franchise quarterback.

Enter 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers.

Coming off a tough 2024 season with the Jets, Rodgers finds himself contemplating his NFL future and where he will play next, whether that’s in Pittsburgh, with the New York Giants, or elsewhere.

At his age, Rodgers can’t be viewed as the long-term solution. But for former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum, considering what the Steelers did this offseason trading for wide receiver DK Metcalf, Rodgers is the ultimate bridge quarterback for the franchise.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up Tuesday morning, Tannenbaum made the case for the Steelers to continue to wait for a decision from Rodgers because they need him.

“When you go get DK Metcalf and pay him $30 million a year and give up a second-round pick, you wanna maximize that return right now, not in a year or two,” Tannenbaum said regarding Rodgers and his fit in Pittsburgh, according to video via ESPN. “So it would be great to draft another quarterback. Ironically, that’s where they drafted Kenny Pickett where they’re drafting right now, around 21. So to me, you should sign Aaron Rodgers and still maybe draft a Jaxson Dart or a Tyler Shough depending on who’s there in the draft.

“But to me, you gotta go win now. That’s why you went out and got Metcalf.”

The Steelers are very clearly in a win-now mode. They have to be, considering the narrowing window of the stars on the defense in Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick. GM Omar Khan did very well to trade for Metcalf before the start of the legal tampering period, giving the Steelers that true, No. 1 receiver they’ve been searching for.

But they haven’t figured out quarterback, losing Fields in free agency and being unable to land Sam Darnold on the open market. Now, the focus is on Rodgers. It’s continuing to drag out and is becoming increasingly annoying, but the Steelers largely have no choice.

They did this to themselves. But in Tannenbaum’s mind, Rodgers is the perfect bridge QB, one who won’t preclude the Steelers from drafting a QB in the first round like a Jaxson Dart of Tyler Shough, should they choose to go in that direction.

“In a perfect world that’s what you should say, but right now, like Aaron Rodgers is the ultimate bridge quarterback for the Steelers, and they need him because they have, again, these two receivers that they’re trying to maximize,” Tannenbaum added.

Adding a player like Rodgers for a year isn’t a bad decision, especially since the Steelers are still trying to remain competitive in 2025 with the moves that they’ve made and the pieces they still have on their roster. Rodgers showed late in the 2024 season that he can still play at a high level.

But adding Rodgers shouldn’t block them from adding a quarterback in the draft, should one be there they like. Ultimately, that’s what a bridge quarterback is. Hopefully Rodgers is accepting of that role, should he choose to sign with the Steelers.