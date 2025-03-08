2025 Steelers’ Wants, Needs, And Prospects – Receivers And Tight Ends

1:01 9.6 CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado (Junior). 6-0⅜, 188 lbs. with 31⅜” arms and 9⅛” hands. Born May 18, 2003 (21 years old). The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner who also won the Chuck Bednarik Award for best defensive player in the country and the Fred Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s best WR. It’s never happened before and may never happen again. Pittsburgh could use young talent at both positions, which makes Hunter the best skill-position candidate one can imagine. It’s a dream, and it ain’t gonna happen, but let’s enjoy it while we can. Note that his head coach in college was Deion Sanders, so we can assume the young Mr. Hunter is fairly advanced in his fundamentals as well as his native talent and results. WR Hun

1:15 8.6 WR Luther Burden III, Missouri (Junior). 6-0, 206 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 8½” hands. Born Dec. 12, 2003 (21 years old). Take Calvin Austin III, add 2” and 40 lbs. of muscle, and you’ll have a decent cartoon of Luther Burden. He’s that fast, that elusive, that good as a return man, and that tough, and he also has the size to routinely run through arm tackles. Missouri used him primarily as a slot and gadget player, which means he’ll have a lot to learn when he hits the NFL and suddenly runs into athletes on his own level, but even the NFL won’t have all that many who fit that description. Bottom line: this is a prospect who could fall to the Steelers because he requires so much projection and will probably disappoint for a year or two as he learns the trade, but there is no one in the entire draft who has more upside. Steven Pavelka’s Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade) starts by saying, “The one thing people will 100 percent take away from watching Luther Burden play is how dangerous he is within 10 yards and how he is even more dangerous after the catch.” It ends with this: “To a certain extent, Burden reminds me of a new-age Jarvis Landry. A true, do-it-all guy any team would be lucky to have in its building.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (early-1st grade) calls Burden “a natural on the field with above-average speed and exciting ball skills to win at a high rate. He takes snaps off and short-circuits routes if he’s not the primary option, but he can separate and succeed on all three levels when it’s his time.” WR Bur

1:15 8.5 WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State (Junior). 6-0⅞, 202 lbs. with 31½”arms and 9⅝” hands. Born Oct. 14, 2002 (22 years old). [Mtg. at Combine] Ohio State used Egbuka primarily as a big slot, but there is no reason to think he’s limited to that role. He runs good, professional routes already, and he does it with the same natural grace that appears when he’s used as a punt returner. His football IQ and character are off the charts good; as in his play is fringe-1st, but his intangibles are Top 5. The issue is that he’s always played behind great talents, and one has to suspect that CFB’s best WR2 for the past several years may end up as an excellent WR2 in the NFL too. Extraordinary floor, decent ceiling, he could become a WR1 but is hard to see as a WR star. Egbuka isn’t a true burner, but he’s fast enough to threaten all parts of the field, and his skills will allow him to move the chains over and over again. The hands are just as good (N.B. I really want to see him run the gauntlet drill). Plus, he’s a fantastic blocker for someone at this position. The drawbacks? Playing so much in the slot means he hasn’t had to deal with long, physical press corners, and he lacks that one, God-given trait to fall back on. The comp would be players like Puka Nacua, A.J. Brown, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who have to win on professionalism and toughness. The fact that all four have done just that explains why Egbuka looks so much lake a mid- to late-1st pick in the making. Josh Carney’s Depot scouting report adds that Egbuka is an anti-diva: “He’s not a guy who will demand the football, isn’t going to pout when asked to block, and brings a great team-first attitude to the field every time out.” Josh’s comp is Amon-Ra St. Brown. This Steelers-oriented scouting report agrees with that player comp, projecting Egbuka as the same sort of dominant big-slot chain mover and weapon. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 1 grade) uses Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the comp, saying that “Egbuka projects as an early starter at slot for teams running heavy amounts of three-wideout sets.” WR Egb

1:15 8.8 WR Matthew Golden, Texas (Junior). 5-11, 191 lbs. with 30⅝” arms and 9½” hands. Born Aug. 1, 2003 (21 years old). [Mtg. at Combine] Killer 4.29 speed combined with suddenness, COD skills, body control, excellent hands, return skills, route-running ability, and wonderful stop/start ability all add up to a Round 1 target. Yes, he’s had far too many focus drops, but that’s often something professional discipline can help solve. Interestingly, people expected Golden to have good speed, as in 4.4-something, so the 4.29 came as a shock. Excellent up to [wow!] has pushed his grade up a notch. This goes to a fun Combine interview with Steeler Depot’s Jonathan Heitritter. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (WR3 overall, clear Round 1 grade) ends with a player comp to Chris Olave. Jim Hester’s Depot scouting report uses Greg Jennings as the comp. Either would do, right? Jim concludes, “Golden can play all receiver positions due to his versatility, ability to win downfield, route running, and explosiveness. He is truly a weapon on offense, dependable, and can be relied upon to get open in any area of the field…He can come in and be a high-impact starter right away.” What he’s not is physical. We’d have to expect Matthew Golden to be basically useless as a run blocker, and prone to getting bullied by NFL CBs until he refines his craft. OTOH, he has been good in contested-catch situations and would be a big-play threat for every snap he’s out there. WR Gol

1:15 8.6 WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona by way of Oregon (Junior). 6-4⅛, 219 lbs. with 31½” arms and big 10” hands. Born April 5, 2003 (21 years old). McMillan is only a hair short of being the perfect model for what Pittsburgh could use across from George Pickens. A big, tough, strong, multisport athlete with great hands who’s also an anti-diva? My kind of target! Yes, he has a long way to go when it comes to route running. And no, he isn’t going to run a 4.3 flat. But he’s earned legitimate comps to the likes of Tee Higgins and would be more than welcomed here in the Burgh. Note the similarity to WR Jay Higgins, a Round 2 target. He may be the reason why McMillan falls further than expected at the start of the process. Alex Kozora’s Depot scouting profile prefers a comp to Drake London, saying McMillan is “a solid receiver with…excellent hands, a big catch radius, good athleticism, high production, and reportedly excellent character. I’m just not quite sure if he’s dynamic and elite…Still, he’ll be a quality add to any offense and should be no worse than a No. 2 receiver for any team.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (WR4 overall, Round-1 grade) agrees completely on the Drake London comp and the overall description. With one important note. Zierlein quotes an AFC scouting director as saying, “[McMillan] got hurt in the spring and I don’t know that he ever made it back to 100 percent. The 2023 tape gives you a better idea of who he is.” WR McM

1:21 STEELERS’ ROUND 1 PICK A0 AAA

1:25 8.8 WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss (RS Senior). 6-2⅜, 205 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 9⅝” hands. Born Feb. 28, 2002 (22 years old). [Mtg. at Combine] A fringe-1st version of the big-possession receiver prototype, who’d go at least half a round earlier if he had some special athletic genius to fall back on, or had shown more of the actual skills you want to see from the highest-end prospects. That said, he did lead the country in receiving yards for the first several games of 2024 before a groin injury derailed the rest. Does that limited but recent sample justify a higher grade? Either way his hands, body control, attitude, shiftiness, and overall (if generalized) athleticism ought to earn him a long career in the NFL. He may end up as “only” a WR2, but he’d be a very good one, it won’t take long, and the upside is real. Tre Harris compiled a 90th-percentile RAS based on good but not special speed, combined with elite explosion numbers and excellent size. This 33rd Team scouting profile by Kyle Crabbs calls him “an explosive play down the field waiting to happen.” Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting profile (Round 1 grade) calls Harris “a playmaking machine who thrives in downfield and red-zone situations [while also being] a quality [intermediate] target [with] sneaky quickness and acceleration [that make] him a dangerous YAC threat.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 1 grade) concludes that Harris is “fast enough to win over the top and talented with the ball in his hands, [but while] his route-running and contested-catch success both took an upturn [in 2024] they still need work at the pro level. [Harris] he looks locked in as an ‘X’ receiver with big-game potential and a future home as a WR2.” WR Har

1:25 8.8 TE Tyler Warren, Penn State (Senior) . 6-5½, 256 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9½” hands. Born May 24, 2002 (22 years old). This is an absurdly low grade for someone usually described as a Top-10 talent, but TE is probably the deepest position group on the team. There’s just no room. So why even a fringe-1st grade? Because (a) you never ignore a potential steal, (b) combination of Freiermuth, Washington, and Warren could be the best 13-personnel package in NFL history, (c) Arthur Smith would be one of the best OCs around to use that package, and (d) this would be a sideway method to fill the WR hole we’ve worried about so much. See also Colston Loveland and Elijah Arroyo. This goes to Steven Pavelka’s Depot scouting report , which ends in an obvious Round 1 grade. Warren came in at #5 (!) overall on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50 , with a comparison to Rob Gronkowski. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 1 grade and a comp to Jeremy Shockey) quotes an AFC director of scouting for a perfect summary: “When you ask about the different prospects in their building, Penn State spends about two sentences on Warren because not much needs to be said. Elite player, elite character.” TE War

2:01 8.3 WR Elic Ayomanor (“EYE-yo-MAN-or”), Stanford (RS Soph.). 6-1¾, 210 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 10” hands. Born June 15, 2003 (21 years old). [Mtg. at Combine] [PCL tear in high school; ACL/MCL tear in 2022] . The Canadian-born Ayomanor has all the size, physicality, hands, quick feet, blocking skills, and team-first attitude you could ever want, and he approaches the game like a pro. The only real flaw is the lack of a superpower. Ayomanor is an excellent all-around athlete even for the NFL; he just isn’t the genius deep threat who can overwhelm an opponent with mutant size or speed. He can also boast of being on the tiny list of WRs who abused Heisman-winning CB/WR Travis Hunter; and in fact embarrassed him with a 294-yard game in 2023. Compiled a 96th-percentile RAS that featured the excellent long speed and leaps you look for in a big-play threat. He looked good in the field drills too. This goes to a Depot interview at the Combine, which shows Ayomanor to be a thoughtful, team-first kind of player. [Hooray!] Jim Hester’s Depot scouting report compares Ayomanor to Keenan Allen as a healthy-sized prospect who “already looks and plays like a professional [even though] his journey to this point was filled with significant hurdles and victories.” Fair enough, but I also have no trouble seeing him in a No. 86 Steelers jersey. Good CBs typically look forward to testing themselves against an ultimate talent like George Pickens. Elic Ayomanor is the kind of player they don’t look forward to because the SOB gets as much of a kick out of beating them up as he does out of winning the route. Can you tell I’m a fan? Kyle Crabbs’ late January scouting profile puts it this way: “Elic Ayomanor is a tone-setter. He’s one of the most intense studies of the draft class [and shows] just how physical and urgent play [can be] at the wide receiver position. It’s impressive watching him dictate terms to defenders in all phases, be it at the top of a route stem, at the catch point, or as a run blocker… [He] can win on the outside… [but] if he’s afforded opportunities in the slot, he could be in for a big impact early in his pro career, and he would be an incredible foil for speed receivers in a wide receiver room.” This February Bleacher Report scouting profile (Round 2) notes that Ayomanor is “a good but not a great athlete… [who is savvy… [and has] outstanding body control… [but needs to clear up some] hand catching mechanics.” The late January PFN scouting profile concludes that “Year 1 might not be pretty for Ayomanor, but the ceiling is high for him down the line. Though I would not say he’s polished enough to be a first-round pick, his combination of size, youth, production, play strength, and speed give him upside that’s worth betting on in Day 2.” This somewhat poetic scouting profile (“chiseled from stone”) ends in a Round 1 grade. See Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 3-4 grade) for a less enthusiastic review. “[Ayomanor has an] NFL blend of height, weight and long speed [along with the… work ethic and traits for rapid improvement… but his ball-tracking and catch technique need a major upgrade… [and] poor catch technique results in excessive drop total… He could become a much more consistent player within three years.” WR Ayo

2:01 8.6 TE Elijah Arroyo (ah-ROH-yo), Miami (RS Junior ) . 6-5⅛, 250 lbs. with 33” arms and 10” hands. Born Apr. 5, 2003 (21 years old). [Torn ACL in 2022] TE is probably the deepest position group on the team. There’s just no room. So why even a Round 2 grade? Because (a) you never ignore a potential steal, (b) combination of Freiermuth, Washington, and Arroyo could be the best 13-personnel package in NFL history, (c) Arthur Smith would be one of the best OCs around to use that package, and (d) this would be a sideway method to fill the WR hole we’ve worried about so much. Arroyo had a slow beginning to 2024 as he continued to recover from the ACL, but kept improving to the point where the Senior Bowl displayed a receiving TE so freakish that Kyle Crabbs’ 33rd Team scouting profile names Kyle Pitts as the player comp. And it’s not a bad one. The Depot scouting report by Nate Kosko prefers Tucker Kraft because of Arroyo’s “willingness to do the dirty work… The coolest thing I saw from watching Arroyo is how much he improved throughout the year. This continued into the 2025 Senior Bowl, where I thought he was the best tight end in Mobile.” The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein has a significantly lower grade (Round 3-4), but appears to rely heavily on the earlier, more lackluster games in 2024 without any of the much more impressive postseason material. TE Arr

2:01 8.4 TE Colston Loveland, Michigan (Junior) . 6-5¾, 248 lbs. with 32¾”arms and 10” hands. Born Apr. 9, 2004 (20 years old). Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Top 10 grade, TE2 of the class) says that Colston Loveland “plays the game like a big wideout, capable of separating from man coverage and making plays on all three levels. He has good play speed and runs a route tree full of branches, allowing creative play-callers to move him around as a mismatch option… He will keep filling out his frame but is unlikely to ever become more than average as a blocker.” Another absurd grade based on the team’s lack of need. Loveland projects as a mid-1st, receiving-oriented tight end. TE is probably the deepest position group on the team. So why even a Round 2 grade? Because (a) you never ignore a potential steal, (b) combination of Freiermuth, Washington, and Loveland could be the best 13-personnel package in NFL history, (c) Arthur Smith would be one of the best OCs around to use that package, and (d) this would be a sideway method to fill the WR hole we’ve worried about so much. TE Lov

2:12 8.4 WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa St. (Senior). 6-4⅛, 214 lbs. with 33⅛” arms and 9⅛” hands. Born Dec. 15, 2002 (22 years old). [Not to be confused with Iowa Hawkeyes ILB Jay Higgins]. A tall, tough, football player who wins on his size, body control, excellent athleticism (98th-percentile RAS), and catch radius. Higgins already has a good release package, a wide route tree, and he may well have the best hands in the draft on both contested catches and difficult throws. YAC is good but not special. The only problem is his tendency to get big boyed by physical CBs who take position and box him out. Efram Geller’s Depot scouting report describes Higgins as “a talented route runner who moves impressively well for his size. The only main starting concern is play strength; beyond that, he… should earn playing time as a rookie and develop into a starter. He fits into any scheme as both a slot and outside target. In the right situation, Higgins can become a high-end wide receiver.” He looked tremendous at the Senior Bowl, where he also gave Efram this Interview. The Bleacher Report scouting profile ends in a Round 4 grade, describing Higgins as a high-floor, moderate-ceiling “possession receiver who can align at the X, Z, and slot positions. Expectations would place him in the WR3/4 role with opportunities to climb the depth chart.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 3ish grade) starts out by describing Higgins as a “big inside/outside wideout with modest athletic attributes but outstanding ball skills.” NOTE: The testing scores beg to differ and may push up Higgins’ grade. “He’s smooth but physical in his routes and does a nice job of creating pockets of separation with force and strength. He has mismatch qualities from the slot with body control and a catch radius that make him a menace on jump balls downfield… Big-time talent to track and position himself on deep balls and fades… [but] unable to sink hips for sudden stops and sharp cuts in his routes.” WR Hig

2:12 8.2 WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa St. (Senior). 5-10¼, 194 lbs. with 29½” arms and 8¾” hands. Born Sep. 4, 2002 (22 years old). [Mtg. at Visit] On the intangibles front, Noel was a two-year captain at Iowa State, received numerous Big 12 coaches awards, and some academic honors. Color that box checked! Then he popped onto the scene at the Senior Bowl, where this small, dense WR was so good that the opposing DBs named him the practice player of the week. No one wins that honor unless he’s bursty as heck and already runs good routes. Enter the Combine, where he compiled a starting 97th-percentile RAS based on elite scores in everything but size, and despite the extra handicap of a 10-lb. typo in the weight column. Then factor in return ability every bit as good as his receiving chops. Innnteresting… This goes to a Steelers Depot interview with Ross McCorkle, and this to the Depot Scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter. Jon’s report (Round 2 grade) describes Noel as “an undersized, yet polished prospect who can make plays all over the field from the slot, winning quickly as a route runner on short and intermediate concepts while also being able to stretch the field and win jump balls down the field, too.” I.e., a talented chain mover with good mass but a severe lack of length who projects best in the slot but isn’t limited to that role. To my eyes and ears, the descriptions leave vibes of a slightly smaller but just as dense Deebo Samuels (2” and 10 lbs.), with even better speed and the same kind of inside/outside/gadget versatility. But is that what Pittsburgh could really use, especially when the player is still battling the occasional drops? Kyle Crabbs’ 33rd Team scouting profile (Round 3 grade) notes that “Noel has been predominantly implemented as a slot receiver [who has]…run a bevy of routes…His frame is compact, and Noel offers quick feet,…[but] his second gear doesn’t scream ‘burner.’” He adds that “Noel’s value as a slot receiver is boosted by some prolific numbers as a return man.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 3 grade, but Zierlein has said on-air that will probably go up) notes that “His routes can be a little unfocused but that’s correctable with coaching. What can’t be coached is his consistent play speed. He can accelerate and separate from turns and stems and tends to uncover on cross-country routes.” WR Noe

2:20 STEELERS’ ROUND 2 PICK (# 52 OVERALL) A0 AAA

2:24 8.0 WR Jack Bech, TCU (Senior). 6-1¼, 214 lbs. with 31½”arms and 8⅞” hands. Born Feb. 18, 2002 (22 years old). It’s official: this is the year of the tough, gritty, dirty-work, Day 2 WR prospect. Jack Bech fits that category to a tee. He loves to block, he loves to beat up DBs when he isn’t catching the ball, he loves to wrestle the ball away for a win on contested catches, he loves special teams, and yes: he can and does love to make catches and then get every bit of YAC there is. Probably a WR2 instead of a #1, because he lacks a superpower, but he’s got an enormously high floor (good route runner), and this type of player can surprise pundits by rising well above what you might have expected. A bigger, taller Roman Wilson? His brother Tiger Bech, a former Princeton star working on Wall Street, was one of the 15 victims killed in the 2025 New Year’s Day massacre in New Orleans. RIP. Jack Bech enjoyed a tremendous Senior Bowl week and game in which he showcased tremendous hands and some savvy route running. He looked every bit as good at the Combine, where he compiled a 94th-percentile RAS (no runs). Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting report sums the prospect up as follows: “Jack Bech is a well-rounded pass catcher who lacks ideal speed and quickness, but he does a good job getting open against tight coverage and making plays when in tight coverage. He can profile as a big slot at the next level who can also play outside, having the instincts to find soft spots against zone coverage and win over the middle or down the seam as a big play threat.” WR Bec

2:24 8.3 WR Jalen Royals, Utah St. (Senior). 6-0, 205 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 9½” hands. Born Feb. 18, 2003 (22 years old). [October foot injury] A smaller-school athletic marvel (92nd percentile RAS based on only speed and size) who suffered through awful QB play and is still learning his position in all the little ways that will matter as he faces professional opponents. Royals has both excellent speed (4.42) and the ability to carry that speed through his breaks and double moves, which combines to make him a very good route runner and a potent downfield threat. He just hasn’t figured out how to deal with big, physical CBs who refuse to give him any space off the line or get there in time to challenge his catches. Alex Kozora’s Depot scouting report makes for a particularly interesting read because it highlights how hard this prospect is to judge. Through lens “A” he looks like one of these all-around winners who does so many things well that teams end up with no way to stop him. See A.B., Rice, etc. Through lens “B” he projects as only “that 50-catch-per-year guy across from the WR1.” He’ll test very well, but interviews are likely to matter even more. The Bleacher Report scouting profile (Round 2-3 compromise grade) points to a major need for better release skills off the line as the potentially solvable flaw that will hold him back. This goes to an interesting Draft Network interview from the Senior Bowl, where Royals shows a solid dedication to the craft, and compares his game to Diontae Johnson (without the off-field issues, of course). WR Roy

3:01 7.6 WR Isaiah Bond, Texas (Junior). 5-11, 180 lbs. with 31½” arms and 8½” hands. Born March 15, 2004 (20 years old). And now we come to a WR option who does have a superpower: “Surreal short-area agility and explosiveness to change directions and create space.” Continuing, respected analyst Kyle Crabbs adds that Bond is “Electric… {A] hyper-creative route run that can turn defenders inside out from the slot or perimeter alike.” Fast too. He ran a 4.39 dash at the Combine. His stock falls because the college production did not match the talent, he isn’t much help in the run game, he may have issues with beating NFL press experts on the release, and he wins because he’s open more than he will on contested catches. Played for Alabama in Saban’s final 2023 run before transferring to Texas. Nate Kosko’s Depot scouting report ends in a Round 3 grade based on a projection that Bond will “[have a place] in the league as a deep threat and gadget player, [but] lacks the physicality, blocking ability, zone IQ, and down-to-down route running ability to be a consistent starter in a good receiving room.” WR Bon

3:01 8.5 WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami, FL (RS Senior). 5-9⅞, 209 lbs. with 29⅜” arms and 9⅛” hands. Born April 22, 2002 (22 years old). Yet another of this year’s super-tough, move-the-chains, slot-WR prototypes who loves to block, and profiles as an extremely high-floor contributor to any WR room. Restrepo runs routes like a pro, and history proves that this is a skill that carries forward. Add 4-6 inches and he’d be a Round 1 target. Without that added length? There’s probably a WR2 cap on his ceiling. But the floor is extremely high, and Restrepo’s lack of height doesn’t do justice to his pure physicality and love of the game. Another prospect who’d see the #86 jersey as his model for what a receiver ought to be. Kyle Crabbs’ 33rd Team scouting profile says, “He’s got perhaps the best pure blend of route running and hands in this year’s class.” Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade) describes Restrepo as “an ideal slot receiver for the next level… [and] an impressive route runner who gets in and out of his breaks seamlessly… He has a gritty mentality as a pass catcher and can shake defenders out of their cleats with his route-running savvy.” TBH, the description rings many of the same bells as Roman Wilson in 2024, which Jon mentioned too even if he preferred to end with a comp to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 3-4 grade) ends in a comparison to Hunter Renfrow, and an evocative description you need to read: “Feisty slot-only target who has maximized his talent and honed his craft. Restrepo is a route chef who reeks of urgency and plays much faster than the stopwatch is likely to time him…His instincts, blitz recognition and talent to scramble open when plays break down will make him a favorite of quarterbacks and play-callers. Subpar length and average measurables could create some hesitation for NFL evaluators but the play and football demeanor feel translatable as a future starting slot…Exceptional toughness and intelligence. Belichick would have loved him.” WR Res

3:01 8.0 WR Ricky White III, UNLV (Senior). 6-0½, 179 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 8⅞” hands. Born Feb. 6, 2002 (23 years old). Josh Carney’s Depot scouting report and the Shrine Bowl interview emphasize that White is the big-play special teamer of the draft. “As a receiver, though, White has a lot to work with. He doesn’t explode out of his breaks as a route runner and tends to round things off at times, but there’s some moments on tape of him being a dynamic route runner, winning with precision in his routes to create separation and make for big plays….Where White is going to be really intriguing to watch in the NFL is after the catch…[because he is] dynamic with the football in his hands…[and] can break tackles.” Add 10-15 pounds of good weight to his frame and you’d have a major draft target. I’m just not sure his frame can support that. WR Whi

3:01 7.9 WR Kyle Williams, Wash. St. (RS Senior). 5-10⅝,190 lbs. with 30⅛” arms and 8¾” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (2_ years old). A skilled WR prospect with moderate size; good speed, COD, hands, and quickness; exceptional savvy; and inside/outside flexibility. The Combine averaged out to a 78th-percentile RAS because of poor size; his acceleration and speed were elite. Tom Mead’s Depot scouting report compares Kyle Williams to no less Antonio Brown – in style as a prospect, not as a prediction that he’ll have half-a-dozen consecutive years with HOF production, or go batty with off-field problems. “He is the antithesis of the [current] Steelers’ wide receiver room. He wins off the line, creates space, and adds yards after the catch. Additionally, he has room to get even better.” What’s missing is bulk, length, blocking prowess, and a slew of small, important but coachable technique flaws. Williams will need to add a good bit of strength and a professional release package to counter big CBs, but he could be special if he has an appropriately obsessive work ethic. This nice-looking scouting profile agrees with Tom Mead, saying that Williams “has all the tools of an above-average NFL receiver.” The Draft Network scouting profile mirrors the others. “Williams is a great athlete with surprising nuance to his route tree who suffered from poor quarterback play or his season could have been even bigger in 2024. He projects as an alignment-versatile receiver.” The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein calls Williams a player who gets open, is “very fast with vertical separation that comes easily…[and has] outstanding deep-ball tracking talent…His lack of route-running fundamentals limit his tree, but that should be correctable with work. Williams’ subpar hands lower his floor.” Of note, Zierlein’s list of weaknesses echo the coachable-technique problems so key to the Depot scouting profile. WR Wil

3:12 WR Nick Nash, San Jose St. (RS Senior) . 6-2½, 203 lbs. with 31” arms and 8¾” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (24 years old). A developmental prospect worth a serious look in light of his size, athleticism, hearts, and smarts. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 3ish grade) describes Nash as, “[a] sixth-year senior who came in as a dual-threat quarterback and departed after sweeping all the major receiving categories last season. Nash isn’t the fastest or quickest, but when the ball goes up, he has a great chance of winning… [due to his] competitiveness, ball skills and football character… He should continue to expand and improve as a route runner with more coaching and polish.” WR Nas

3:12 8.4 WR Savion Williams, TCU (RS Senior). 6-3⅞, 222 lbs. with 321/2” arms and 10 ¼” hands. Born Dec. 8, 1998 (26 years old). The upside play of the draft, Williams, a high school QB with a monster arm, is a height/weight/speed/agility athletic marvel; the issue is that he still doesn’t know how to play WR despite despite his very advanced age. OTOH, he has shown steady improvement over his college career. The player comps one sees are telling: people like Cordarrelle Patterson and Laviska Shenault. Interviews will be key, because coachability, hearts, and smarts are going to be the main questions that teams will want to answer. It helps that he’s adult enough to have a baby daughter, which always helps on the maturity front. Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade) sums up the positives like this: “Savion Williams has the size, height, length, and pure athleticism that will make any scout start drooling as they turn on the tape. Very few people at his size move the way he does, and his skill set allows him to beat defenses in a multitude of ways…” In other words, a grand slam if he can learn the intricacies of the position, and a merely exciting maker of occasional splash plays if he can’t, with ‘useful gadget guy’ as the floor. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 3 grade) says that “Williams’ production is uneven as a traditional wideout, but he adds a dynamic kick to the offense as a gadget runner and as a catch-and-run option underneath…The difference between ‘siren song’ or ‘pot of gold’ could rest in Williams’ technical development and the creativity of his play-caller.” WR Wil

3:19 STEELERS’ ROUND 3 PICK (# 83 OVERALL) A0 AAA

4:01 WR Elijah Badger, Florida by way of Arizona St. (Senior) . 6-1⅜, 200 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9½” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (23 years old). [Back injury in 2023] Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 4 grade) says that Badger is “Very athletic [94th percentile RAS at the Combine] and the game comes naturally to him… There are times where Badger looks like the youngster on the playground who’s a grade older than everyone else and able to do whatever he wants.” The flaws all go to the exceptionally lean build and overall need for better play strength. “[He was] asked to block but was usually unsuccessful.” WR Bad

4:01 6.8 WR Chimere (“CHIM-ray”) Dike (“DEE-kay”), Florida (Senior). 6-0⅜, 192 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (2_ years old). A well-rounded WR with decent size, great speed and athleticism, and very notable return-man chops, all offset by way too many drops. By the numbers, Dike had several more drops than TDs in his career. The key question is why? Jake Brockhoff’s pre-Combine scouting profile (Round 5 grade) described Dike as a good-looking WR3 prospect who plays a smart, team-oriented game, with good hands, route running, blocking, and COD, and understanding of his role on the entire offense rather than just his position. All good, but he was also described as having a limited ceiling due to a lack of size, speed, and overall athleticism. Cue the Combine, where Chimere Dike compiled a stunning 97th-percentile RAS built on a 4.34 dash, great explosion, and wonderful agility numbers; offset only by his moderate size. Back to the film! The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein (Round 4ish grade) describes Dike as “a second- and third-level receiver whose routes have the energy of a youngster on a playground with all gas and no brakes. He is an early separator with his speed…[and] catches with downfield focus and toughness when contested but doesn’t always play with catch-ready hands, which will lead to frustrating misses. He’s more of a field-stretcher than a volume option, but his talent for opening intermediate and deep windows could appeal to teams in need of speed.” WR Dike

4:01 WR Bru McCoy, Tennessee by way of USC (Senior) . 6-2½, 209 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 10” hands. Born June 22, 2000 (24 years old). Team captain. A big, relatively straight-line athlete with a significant catch radius created by his combination of good speed, leaping ability, and size. Being a Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year semifinalist certifies the character as solid platinum. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile adds that McCoy can be “both a tackle shaker and tackle breaker on run after catch.” The drawbacks all go to what Zierlein calls ‘tight hips.’ “Access to the full route tree limited… inconsistent to…keep routes on their designated track… Requires longer brake times into stops and comebacks.” Nevertheless, the overall conclusion is solid enough. Quoting an NFC scouting director, “[McCoy’s] ceiling is good WR3 or average WR2 in time. He’s got some limitations, but I don’t think they will keep him from being a good pro.” This goes to a Tampa-oriented scouting profile, which concludes that “McCoy does all the little things well that a wide receivers coach will love. His footwork is smooth, not rushed; he catches with his hands, and he is not afraid to work the middle of the field. He would be a reliable addition.” This January scouting profile from the Draft Network has some old data [230 lbs.? Not.] But the conclusion coincides with other sources: “McCoy was clearly limited by coming off the injury, having a first-time starter at quarterback, and how the ball was spread around at Tennessee. Still, he’s a smart receiver who can uncover quickly on in-breakers, be where he’s supposed to be, and be a reliable post-route player for quarterbacks breaking the pocket.” WR Tho

4:01 WR Dont’e Thornton Jr., Tennessee (Senior) . 6-4⅝, 205 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands. Born Nov. 30, 2002 (22 years old). The mid-round target to hope for if Pittsburgh ends up seeking a splash-play threat in the middle rounds. Thornton is closer to 6-5 than 6-5, and put up a 98th-percentile RAS based on 4.30 speed at the Combine. He’s a physical match to George Pickens. But does Pittsburgh want another ultra-fast, ultra-tall, jump-ball specialist? Or will the team be looking for someone with a more complete set of WR skills? This goes to Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 4-5 grade). WR Tho

4:01 8.2 TE Mason Taylor, LSU (Junior) . 6-5⅛, 251 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 10” hands. Born May 8, 2004 (20 years old). I’m very glad that Mason Taylor decided to play on offense, because the very last thing he needs are comparisons to his HOF father, edge rusher Jason Taylor. Taylor-2 is fine TE prospect who blocks at an average CFB level (i.e., he tries but has a long way to go), and broke LSU’s all-time records for TE receiving. NOTE: This grade includes a significant discount because the TE room is so packed. Nate Kosko’s Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade) says: “Mason Taylor does a lot of things well, which is good enough to be a starter in the NFL, but he does not do anything great, which lowers his ceiling.” That is significantly more pessimistic than the NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein (Round 1 grade, TE3 of the class). Zierlein sees an “ascending tight end with plus catch talent and Hall of Fame bloodlines… He can handle blocking duties on the move or in space, but in-line action will be a challenge for him.” TE Tay

4:12 WR Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas by way of tiny Hillsdale CC (Senior) . 6-3⅝, 214 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 10” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (23 years old). A truly freakish athlete (99.7% RAS based on all categories of testing), TeSlaa dominated his D-II competition at junior college, and then sort of vanished when he moved up to the SEC. Why? Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 4-6 grade) blames it on “sluggish acceleration,” which doesn’t jibe with the athletic testing at the Combine. I’m inclined to treat the “mismatch big slot with good hands” summary as the floor, and to project a lot of as-yet-untapped growth potential with professional coaching. WR Tes

4:16 6.8 WR Tai Felton, Maryland (Senior). 6-1⅛, 183 lbs. with 30” arms and 9” hands. Born March 15, 2003 (21 years old). Felton has a lot of good traits the Steelers covet. He was a team captain, e.g., and has good special teams experience, production, effort as a blocker, and reliable toughness over the middle, but the production has never quite been there to match the elite athletic profile (96th-percentile RAS) revealed by the Combine testing. Alex Kozora’s pre-Combine Depot scouting report (Round 5 grade) projected Felton as more of a WR3 who should be a good, dependable teammate and contributor on special teams. But in the end “may be capped…[by his athletic profile as] a good player but not a great one.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 4-5 grade) described him as an admirable player with very good speed and hands, who suffered from an inability to handle physical opponents. “Frequently bullied at the catch point and leaves without the ball.” Then came the Combine, where Felton compiled at 96th-percentile RAS based on elite speed and explosion numbers. Another one who has sent the draftniks scrambling back to watch more film. WR Fel

4:16 WR Tory Horton, Colorado St. (Senior) . 6-2½, 196 lbs. with 30⅝” arms and 9” hands. Born Nov. 29, 2002 (22 years old). [Season-ending knee injury in October 2024. Back for the Combine] Two-time team captain who’s got size, agility, and speed, but gets an early Day 3 grade because he lacks play strength and will most likely be stymied by good press coverage at the next level. A nice Round 4-5 WR target for Pittsburgh if the team waits that long, especially after he put up a 97th percentile RAS at the Combine. This goes to Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round-4ish grade). WR Hor

4:16 8.0 TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green (Junior) . 6-3¼, 241 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 9¼” hands. Born Jul. 20, 2004 (20 years old). The Depot scouting report by Steven Pavelka (Round 3 grade) describes an athlete with incredible versatility (“Fannin has lined up legitimately everywhere. He was a QB, RB, WR and finally TE, [and] he excelled at all of those positions mainly due to his yards after the catch ability”). In the NFL he projects as a so-called Move-TE, whose main value will be as a receiver (“Fannin knows how to use defenders’ leverage against them as a route runner… [and] constantly has elite separation at the top of his route due to this”) and gadget guy. TE Fan

4:21 STEELERS’ ROUND 4 PICK (# 122 OVERALL) A0 AAA

5:01 WR Dominic Lovett (Senior) . 5-10, 185 lbs. with 31⅜” arms and 9¼” hands. Born Nov. 8, 2002 (22 years old). A merely human-sized WR with great (4.40) speed, serious receiving chops and very good experience as a gunner. The hands are only so-so, however, and he will have to find some way to avoid getting big-boyed by NFL athletes. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 3-4 grade) says “Lovett is as smooth as churned butter with an effortless glide and easy transitions inside his route… [who] stems routes at crisp angles without losing speed.” WR Lov

5:16 WR Traeshon Holden, Oregon (Senior) . 6-2⅛, 205 lbs. with 31⅝” arms and 9⅝” hands. Born Aug. 12, 2001 (23 years old). Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 5-7 grade) basically describes an early-contributing WR3 with good size and a very high floor. “[Holden is an] inside/outside wide receiver with height, weight and length but missing ideal speed… He’s a ready-made zone-beater with above-average play strength and feel for space.” That syncs up well with the average across the board RAS of 6.43. WR Hol

5:27 STEELERS’ ROUND 5 PICK via Rams (#163 OVERALL) (excluding compensatory picks) A0 AAA

6:01 7.3 WR Tez Johnson, Oregon (RS Senior). 5-9⅞, 154 lbs. (really) with 29⅜” arms and disproportionately big 9” hands. Born May 18, 2002 (22 years old). This is a totally unfair grade that includes a serious discount because the Steelers already have Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson to consume the small/quick/fast role. In some other year he might be worth late Round 3 consideration despite his size. Johnson embodies an archetype that rarely succeeds but can have significant impact when it does: the ultra-small, quick-as-a hiccup, slot WR and return man. Think of Tank Dell (who has become a friend and advisor) or Tutu Atwell (the comp in Tom Mead’s Depot scouting profile). Or in a more pessimistic view, Dri Archer. The Senior Bowl practices are designed for players like this, and Johnson looked as good as any of them in the 1-on-1 practices. The problem? Football is a team sport in which size really does matter, particularly at the highest level, and Johnson has neither height, nor weight, nor reach. WR Joh

6:01 6.6 WR Zakhari Franklin, Illinois by way of Ole Miss and UTSA (RS Senior). 6-0, 198 lbs. with 33” arms and big 10⅜” hands. Born Oct. 15, 2000 (24 years old). Franklin is a good but not special multisport athlete, who projects best as a reliable WR3/4, move-the-chains possession receiver who can play out of the slot or (if his route running improves) outside. The Depot scouting report by Tom Mead (Round 3 grade) describes Franklin as quite savvy and very productive. “He isn’t going to blow you away with his speed or even after the catch, but he can get open and make plays.” WR Zak

6:01 TE Jake Briningstool, Clemson (Senior) . 6-5⅝, 241 lbs. with 31½” arms and small8⅝” hands. Born Dec. 9, 2002 (22 years old). Per the 6-5⅝, 241 lbs. with 31½” arms and small8⅝” hands. Born Dec. 9, 2002 (22 years old). Per the Bleacher Report scouting profile (Round 3 grade), Bringstool “projects as a skilled pass-catching tight end at the next level… [who] offers multiple passing game benefits to an NFL offense… Run blocking from a traditional in-line alignment is not a strength.” The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein (Round 3 grade) says, “What Briningstool lacks in mass he makes up for with toughness in both phases. He’s a possession-based tight end who majors in zone-beaters but will struggle to separate against man coverage… and can help as a run blocker both connected to the line and in space. He’s not a true “Y” or “F” tight end but is capable enough in all areas to become a factor in two-tight end sets.” For a more negative perspective, see Kyle Crabbs’ 33rd Team scouting profile (Round 6 grade): “[Briningstool] has easy-to-like body control and route running ability and plays with an edge that will give him a puncher’s chance [as a receiving weapon, but]… neither his run-blocking reps nor his pass-protection opportunities [show] the functional strength and power required for winning reps.” TE Bri

6:01 TE Oronde Gadsen II, Syracuse (RS Junior) . 6-4⅝, 243 lbs. with 33⅝” arms and 10” hands. Born June 25, 2003 (21 years old). [2023 Lisfranc injury] Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile says, “Gadsden is more of a big slot receiver than a pass-catching tight end.” You won’t hear any different from the Bleacher Report scouting profile : “Oronde Gadsden II is a big-bodied WR who is playing TE.” TE Gad

6:16 WR Jaylin Lane, Va. Tech. (Senior) . 6-2¼, 200 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 9⅜” hands. Born Aug. 15, 2002 (22 years old). An upside bet for the later rounds, with bonus points as a return man and the build to be an effective gunner. Lane caught the NFL world’s attention at the Combine by running a 4.44 40 (88.4 percentile) with top 7% 10- and 20-yard splits. Why such attention to all the details? Because reports like Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile knew that Brown had good deep speed but were emphatic that it was also build-up speed without a lot of burst. Time to head back to the tape. The critiques about Brown’s very raw skill set still apply. That’s why he is a later-round target. WR Lan

7:01 6.3 TE Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech. (RS Senior) . 6-3½, 260 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 9⅞” hands. Born Jul. 25, 2001 (23 years old). A former basketball player who moved to football, added 40 lbs., and declared himself to be a TE even though he really cannot block. He can, however, box out with the best of them, and he has very good talent when it comes to leaping up and grabbing contested balls. Alex Kozora’s Depot scouting report (fringe-6th grade) identifies poor blocking as a major flaw, and says that Conyers “is draftable but [only] in a late-round flyer sense for the tools and potential for making the occasional ‘wow’ play.” TE Con

7:07 STEELERS’ ROUND 7A PICK via Saints (#225 OVERALL) (excluding compensatory picks) A0 AAA

7:13 STEELERS’ ROUND 7B PICK via Falcons (#231 OVERALL) (excluding compensatory picks) A0 AAA

7:16 5.6 WR Ja’Corey Brooks, Louisville (RS Senior). 6-2, 184 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9” hands. Born Oct. 31 2001 (23 years old). Alex Kozora’s Depot scouting report (UDFA grade) describes Brooks as a marvelous H.S. athlete who big-college programs fought over, who somehow became an outright poor athlete over the past several years in college. He has a knack for special teams, but that’s an awfully niche market. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 6ish grade) says that Brooks “has good size and average speed. He’s a decent athlete with the length and ball skills to have success downfield [but] he’s not going to outrun many NFL corners on a sprint and he’s too tight-hipped to uncover with his route-running.” Zierlein does like the combat catch ability and agrees that Brooks has some special teams value. “[He] slithers around tacklers after the catch and as a punt returner.” There appears to be a significant problem with drops, which also lowers his grade. WR BroJ

7:16 6.0 WR Pat Bryant, Illinois (Senior). 6-2¼, 208 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 9½” hands. Born Dec. 10, 2002 (22 years old). He’s got all the size you want, and he plays tough, but he’s missing the speed and athleticism to create separation from NFL corners. WR Bry

7:16 6.7 WR Arian Smith, Georgia (RS Senior). 6-0⅛, 179 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9” hands. Born Oct. 11, 2001 (23 years old). [Broken wrist, torn meniscus, broken fibula (ankle bone), another broken ankle, and minor hip injury in 2024] A one trick pony whose trick doesn’t seem to work the way it should. Arian Smith has legitimate, world-class track speed. But Ross McCorkle’s Depot scouting report says it was hard to notice on the field, where opponents managed to stay with him. That, and the injury history, drop him to the fringe-draftable category. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein agrees across the board. WR Smi