2025 Steelers’ Wants, Needs, And Prospects – Edge Rushers

1:05 9.3 EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State (Junior). 6-3, 250 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born Jan. 2, 2004 (21 years old). Ain’t gonna happen. I’ve seen him routinely placed as the #1 pick in the draft! Would the Steelers grab him up if he somehow became available? Abso-friggin’-lutely. Edge is nothing like a need at the moment, but it’s also the most important spot on the defense, and one hates to imagine how Pittsburgh’s would change if T.J. Watt got hurt. Abdul Carter has phenomenal, first-step burst, which is the asset Pittsburgh looks for most. His background as an ILB has also made him a fine tackler. That said, he’s new to setting the edge, needs to add some sand to his pants, and has very little in the way of actual pass rush moves or skill at hand fighting. Carter is the best longer-term play a team could make at the Edge position but is likely to disappoint if he’s asked to play significant snaps in his rookie year. Steven Pavelka’s Depot scouting report ends in the typical top-10 grade. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile has Carter as his #2 talent overall. Car

1:25 8.8 ILB/EDGE Jalon Walker, Georgia (Junior). 6-2, 243 lbs. with 32” arms and big 10¼” hands. Born Feb. 24, 2004 (21 years old). The best ILB in the class, and an obvious top-20 prospect. Period. Oh yes – and Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50 listed Walker at #6 overall when treated as an Edge prospect. For Pittsburgh, though? Which has the best ILB room depth in a decade or two, and a pretty stuffed OLB room as well? An OLB room that includes Nick Herbig, who has basically the same skill set? Fuggetaboutit. Wal

2:01 8.6 EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee (Junior). 6-5¼, 245 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 10” hands. Born Oct. 12, 2003 (21 years old). An incredibly explosive and bendy athlete with good length, but little in the way of speed-to-power (yet) because he simply lacks the mass. Strength he’s got, but it’s cable strength in his arms more than knock-’em-back power. He’s a natural 3-4 OLB, since he can be a pass-rush specialist who can drop back into coverage as well. Nate Kosko’s Depot scouting report (fringe-1st grade) describes Pearce as an excellent overall athlete with “blazing speed, [plus]great bend, and contact balance… explosiveness off the line, [and solid] play strength” unless his string-bean build gets in the way, and he allows stronger blockers to overpower him. His tackling needs some serious work too, but this would be one of my main targets if Pittsburgh needed an EDGE. Pea

2:01 8.6 EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia (Junior). 6-5⅛, 260 lbs. with very long 34⅜” arms and big 10¼” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (2_ years old). [Mtg. at Pro Day Dinner] Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50. Note that this is a significantly discounted grade even though his size and talent look like exactly the sort of OLB Pittsburgh loves to target. Just not this year. Nate Kosko’s Depot scouting report ends in a Round-1 grade and a comparison to Chandler Jones. Wil

2:01 8.4 EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M by way of Purdue (Junior). 6-2¾, 257 lbs. with 33” arms and 10” hands. Born Aug. 25, 2004 (20 years old). Efram Geller’s Depot scouting report (strong Round 2 grade) describes Scourton as an Edge prospect with elite upside, especially for a 4-3 team, but also a need to develop his craft. “[He has] obvious length and range as a run defender… generates force with ease [to produce a] disruptive speed-to-power-rush… showcases hustle and relentlessness… and the mobility to drop into coverage.” Efram acknowledges the disappointing 2024 run but relies on the traits to give a healthy Round 2 grade. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 1 grade) describes Scourton as an extremely smart pass rusher who “utilizes tempo alterations and a bag full of moves and counters,” and was constantly chipped and double-teamed out of pure respect. The best part may be this quote from an NFL scout: “He plays his tail off and he’s always in the middle of everything. He’s a force player like George Karlaftis was coming out, but Scourton has a little more rush.” Sco

2:01 8.2 EDGE/DT Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M (Junior). 6-5⅛, 267 lbs. (down from 290 in college) with 34⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands. Born Nov. 12, 2003 (21 years old). We came to the process with more questions than answers about Shemar Stewart. With reported college measurements of 6-5, 290 lbs. and exceptional length, would he bulk up and project as a 3-4 DE (a defensive tackle), or slim down and be a 4-3 DE (edge)? In college he’d moved up and down the line and made an impact wherever he went due to his nonstop motor as much as anything else. Then we looked at his excellent burst, good strength, and extraordinary athletic potential, balanced that against a surprising lack of production and some missing but coachable technique. How should he be projected? Enter the Senior Bowl, where (at 281 lbs.) he looked like the best edge rusher and told Steeler Depot’s Ross McCorkle that “Stewart [confirmed] there have been zero talks about him adding weight coming from any NFL teams.” So okay, his home is being a 4-3 DE. But what if something weird happens, and he becomes available in Round 3 as a much better version of the hybrid-prototype DeMarvin Leal was supposed to be? Enter the Combine, where Stewart showed up at a mere 267 lbs. but compiled a perfect 100% RAS in an all-around show for the ages! Okay, no falling for you. Shemar Stewart is now considered a Round-1 lock who might well go in the top 10-20 if a team falls in love with him. Tom Mead’s January (pre-Senior Bowl) Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade) notes a lack of bend that may limit him as a top-tier pass rusher but acknowledges that Stewart has everything else you look for outside of that specialized talent, with the suddenness and effort to succeed at the next level. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (top-15 grade) expresses no doubt that Stewart “has bend to turn and flatten the edge and hunt the passer.” His only real worry is a “puzzling lack of career production relative to his traits… [and a] desperate need of some go-to moves to kick-start his rush.” Ste

2:12 8.4 EDGE Mike Green, Marshall by way of Virginia (RS Soph.). 6-3⅛, 251 lbs. with 32” arms and small 8½” hands. Born ________. (2_ years old). A one-year wonder from a small school with all the twitch you want, with an endless motor, very good bend, a nice sense of timing, and several effective/developing pass-rush moves. It came together in 2024 (his first year as a starter) as Green produced huge numbers against both smaller-school opponents and bigger ones like Ohio State. The NFL will be a shock, but Green has the athletic “stuff” to become a fine NFL pass rusher after a year of professional strength training and exposure to next-level OTs on the other side of the line. FWIW, this is the young man who blew up a slew of opponents at the Senior Bowl. Steven Pavelka’s Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade) ends with a comp to Alex Highsmith. “When looking at their play styles, you’ll see both of them be smart and disciplined by sealing the backside in case there is a cutback to them in the run game. When watching both, I think they are about on the same level when it comes to their spins and bendability.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Top 15 grade) also ends with a comp to Alex Highsmith, and this interesting note (for good or ill as you wish): “Plays so hard that he occasionally runs out of gas…. [and be] vulnerable to misdirection.” Gre

2:24 8.6 EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas (Senior). 6-5½, 273 lbs. with 33⅝” arms and 10⅛ hands. Born Jan. 2, 2003 (22 years old). [Neck injury late in 2024] A young man with alopecia who suffered a neck injury during the big game… pardon me while I get over the PTSD. Ahem. The Steelers have a deep OLB room already, but Landon Jackson would fill a particular gap: he’s the exact opposite of Nick Herbig as a pass rusher. Herbig is slick, quick, and bursty, but small enough to have issues in run support. Jackson has extra size and exceptional length, which make him an excellent run stuffer and an effective, leverage-oriented pass rusher. They’d make an awesome combination for rotational depth and would allow the defense to focus on whatever style would bother the opponent most. Alex Kozora’s Depot scouting report (late-1st grade) emphasizes that length and Jackson’s proven ability to use it. “His great length that allows him to control blockers at the point of attack… [and] a good chance to use his deep bag of skilled pass rush moves… He is serviceable in the run game by using his length to hold blockers upright and locate the ball [but] will need to fix some coachable issues such as tackling and quickly shedding blocks. Unfortunately, his lower-body strength will put a ceiling on him in the run game.” Jackson earned a similar late-1st grade in Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile. Jac

3:12 8.3 EDGE Kyle Kennard, S. Car. by way of Georgia Tech (RS Senior). 6-4, 254 lbs. with exceptional 34” arms and 9¾” hands. Born Dec. 12, 2001 (23 years old). The 2024 SEC leader in both sacks and TFLs, Kennard has gotten better every year and has very good length, motor, and burst of the line, plus moderate but acceptable bend around the edge. He compiled a nice, 84th percentile RAS at the Combine. Efram Geller’s Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade) particularly admires Kennard’s “true NFL strength…high motor…sound tackling technique… and capability to convert speed to power.” The strength-to-power isn’t bad either, and he already has a few decent moves that NFL coaching will greatly improve and expand. The Gamecocks asked him to focus on the pass rush and play run support along the way, which left room for a few embarrassments on that front, but he has done okay when asked to set the edge and certainly has the ability to do so. He is also a decent tackler, with the native stuff to become a very good one. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile and Kyle Crabbs’ 33rd Team scouting profile both end in Round-3ish grades. Ken

3:12 8.1 EDGE Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss by way of Florida (Senior). 6-4, 255 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born April __, 2004 (22 years old). The Ole Miss pass rusher was an award-winning, multisport athlete in H.S. (tennis, basketball, and football), and has grown into an excellent Edge prospect even by NFL standards. He compiled an impressive 89th-percentile RAS. The big issues are limited bend, and the uncertainty that comes from tape, including more flashes but fewer proofs than you’d ideally like to see. The assets include very good (if irregular) burst off the line, solid bend, and a vicious spin move. There are echoes of a young Alex Highsmith in the descriptions. A fine athlete who can play in space, he will be much better in Year 2 after spending his rookie season building strength and tightening up his technique across the board. Efram Geller’s Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade) puts it this way: “Highlights portray him as a can’t-miss, elite draft prospect. He performs high-upside pass-rush reps that most edges in this class can’t even attempt, but on a down-to-down basis, is highly inconsistent…To fully unlock this potential, he must round out his pass-rush profile. He’s a one-trick pony who relies heavily on winning with his release and speed [plus] an incredible inside spin move.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile agrees on the strong Round 2 grade. The sky’s the limit if he can add a few more moves and develop the speed to power ability that he still hasn’t mastered. Uma

3:24 8.6 EDGE Ashton Gillotte, Louisville (Senior). 6-2⅝, 264 lbs. with short 31⅞” arms and small 8½” hands. Born Dec. 5, 2001 (23 years old). Efram Geller’s Depot scouting profile (Round 1 grade) describes Gillotte as a fringe-1st, “extremely well-rounded pass rusher with a high run-defending floor. Gillotte’s athletic ceiling limits his draft profile…but he is skilled enough to start immediately and grow into an edge two…His premier athletic trait is strength… [and the] ability to string moves together.” N.B. “Strength” is an odd thing to note given Gillotte’s poor bench press en route to a solid 78th-percentile RAS. Edge is never off the Steelers’ board no matter what, but it is certainly a lower priority in 2025 than most years. Especially for a prospect who looks more like a 4-3 DE than a 3-4 OLB. That earns a significant discount on this year’s steeler-specific board. The 33rd Team scouting profile by Kyle Crabbs (Round 2-3 grade) calls Gillotte a savvy player whose length issues show up on the field. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 3-4 grade) is a little harsher than others due to the lack of length and what I’d call a missing superpower. Gil

3:24 8.4 EDGE/DT Jordan Burch, Oregon by way of S. Car. (RS Senior). 6-4⅛, 279 lbs. with 33” arms and 9½” hands. Born Oct. 10, 2001 (23 years old). [Mtg. at Combine] An oversized 4-3 DE who would look like a Steelers D-lineman if not for the moderate arm length (which does show up when he’s been asked to defend against the run), and the need to add some grown man muscle. He’s also reported to be a good but somewhat linear athlete with several pass rush moves and serious ability to convert speed to power. The process will move his stock significantly up or down from a Steelers POV. Tom Mead’s Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade) notes that Internet scouts may be undervaluing Burch because a knee injury slowed him down for most of the 2024 season, even if he did tough his way through. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 3ish grade) has no doubt that Burch is a 4-3 DE. “Burch’s tape can be inconsistent, but he offers physical traits and upside as a rusher. As a run defender, his length and play strength flashes, but he simply doesn’t play with the block destruction or aggression you want to see for a player of his size.” Here is the February scouting profile by Kyle Crabbs of 33rd team (Round 3 grade). Bur

3:24 8.4 EDGE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio St. (Senior). 6-5, 269 lbs. with __” arms and __” hands. Born May 10, 2003 (21 years old). As good an Edge player as you’re going to find for someone who lacks the bend and overall athleticism to beat NFL tackles around the edge. He’s tremendous at setting the edge on run downs; has a high football IQ that gives him superior instincts about when to cover swing passes, and the like; and he should be solid at compressing even an NFL pocket. May be more of an undersized 4-3 type than a 3-4 OLB who’d be asked to handle multiple duties. Steven Pavelka’s Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade) is a lot more positive than most. “I can see Tuimoloau becoming a double-digit sack type of player with the refinement of his bend and hand fighting. He offers a day-one rotational talent specializing in run defense, which is a pretty safe floor and an intriguing ceiling.” The 33rd Team scouting profile by Kyle Crabbs (Round 2 grade) offers this perspective: “As a pass rusher, Tuimoloau is generally a build-up rusher who does not have the zero to sixty necessary to truly strike fear in opposing tackles with his speed. Instead, he’s a swooping rusher who patiently waits for a tackle to declare himself with his feet or his hands.. [and then capitalizes on the error with his large array of counters].” Tui

3:24 8.3 EDGE Josaiah Stewart, Michigan (Senior). 6-0¾, 248 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9⅝” hands. Born April 26, 2003 (21 years old). Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile says, “Stewart falls below the classic size threshold as a 3-4 outside backer, but it might not matter much. He plays with all-day aggression and thirst for contact. He’s a decisive, linear rusher with the get-off and bend to win at the top of the rush, but he turns speed into power if tackles get too light on their feet.” Efram Geller’s Depot scouting report (late 2nd grade) ends by saying, “Josaiah Stewart is an extremely fun prospect. He explodes off the line of scrimmage and plays with a passion that pops off the screen… [as] unteachable effort, explosiveness, and college production… He’s a locker room leader and a do-it-all player across the defensive line. His size limits him from being an all-pro player.” Ste

3:24 7.6 EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio St. (Senior). 6-4¼, 260 lbs. with short 31⅞” arms and 9¾” hands. Born May 6, 2002 (22 years old). [Has occasionally lost his cool on the field.] A power-oriented Edge who excels at setting the edge and collapsing the pocket, but lacks the burst, bend, array of developed pass rush moves, and weird athleticism to really challenge NFL OTs around the edge. He was a 5-star recruit for a reason, so his overall athletic talent can’t be questioned, but it’s never quite translated. The main issues on film are missed tackles and an apparent lack of wind that saps his motor. Questions also exist about his ability to handle coverage duties. Steven Pavelka’s Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade) describes Sawyer as a big, solid gamer who steps up big in the biggest moments, and is “almost guaranteed to be a rotational edge rusher as a 3-4 outside linebacker at worst…Creates a good amount of pressure that may not show up in the stat sheets with sacks…One of my biggest issues with Sawyer is [the way he will] constantly [have] either a sack or tackle for loss in his grasp but can never seem to finish.” The 33rd Team scouting profile by Kyle Crabbs (Round 3 grade) views Sawyer in much the same way. OTOH, Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (late Round 1 grade) seems to give extra points to Sawyer for an exceptional floor, run defense, and ability to come up big in big games. Saw

4:01 8.3 EDGE Jared Ivey, Ole Miss by way of Georgia Tech (RS Senior). 6-5⅞, 274 lbs. with 33½” arms and smaller 9⅛” hands. Born Dec. 5, 2001 (23 years old). Ross McCorkle’s Depot scouting profile (Round 2 grade) describes a big, long, and versatile athlete whose lack of bend, plus movement skills, and overall physical assets, suggest a much higher ceiling if he focuses on playing DL (his 2023 focus) rather than splitting his time at EDGE (72% in 2024). Pluses include the great length and knowing how to use it, though he could add some grown-man muscle to support a proper bull rush. The upside and tools are there, but is the professionalism and motor? Interviews will matter a lot. Ivey described himself as an Edge who has the versatility to move inside in this Senior Bowl interview with Jonathan Heitritter. The late January Bleacher Report scouting profile also worries about his motor (“will take plays off”) and burst off the line (“subpar get-off, high pad level out of his stance and lack of leg drive through contact”). Everyone agrees that he moves extremely well (bend aside) and has superior hand-fighting skills. The 33rd Team scouting profile (Round 2 grade) emphasizes that Ivey is “a dynamic athlete” with “tremendous power in his hands to jolt the point of attack… [but] lacks the raw explosiveness off the edge to be a dominant force rushing the quarterback.” A DE for sure, but will he be a a size-XL-but-somewhat-limited 4-3 player on the edge, or a 3-4 prospect the Steelers would want? Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile ends in a Round 4-5 grade. Ive

4:01 7.8 EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston Coll. (Senior). 6-2¼, 248 lbs. with exceptional 34½” arms and 9¼” hands. Born Sep. 25, 2003 (21 years old). Ezeiruaku had tremendous production in college because he’s got burst, bend, exceptional length, and several developed pass-rush moves. He’s just notably undersized, and it isn’t clear that he can add the strength and mass he’ll need to properly set the edge against offensive linemen who will routinely outweigh him by 50-100 lbs. Think of an extra-long-but-no bigger Nick Herbig. Nate Kosko’s Depot scouting profile (Round 3 grade) ends with a comp to Harold Landry III, and sums things up like this: “Donovan Ezeiruaku will be a designated pass rusher in his first year and [until he can] up his effort, play strength, and aggressiveness… It is a pretty sight to see when he wins with his jab step and swim move. [But] if he is snuffed out, there is no other way for him to win. What worries me most is his run defense and lack of play strength.” The December Bleacher Report scouting profile (Round 3 grade) agrees: genuinely great production with several very good moves, but undersized with a lack of the required NFL play strength. The 33rd Team scouting profile by Kyle Crabbs ends in a more positive fringe-1st grade, calling Ezeiruaku “the most NFL-ready-made pass rusher in the class of 2025… a dynamic athlete with a seemingly endless variety of pass rush counters [and] great motor.” Crabbs also calls him “an effective run defender despite being modestly undersized,” but acknowledges that the “Natural anchor at the point of attack is not great due to his frame, [and the]…ability to convert speed to power against NFL tackles may be hit or miss” for the same reason. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein heads back toward a Round 3 grade, calling Ezeiruaku “a slightly undersized outside linebacker for a 3-4 front with long arms and plus athleticism… [who] uses every bit of his length paired with aggression to mitigate size differences at the point of attack.” Eze

4:01 7.6 EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Va. Tech. (RS Senior). 6-2⅝, 258 lbs. with short 31¼” arms and 9⅝” hands. Born Feb. 23, 2002 (23 years old). Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 5ish grade) sums things up like this: “The production is hard to ignore but modest traits and average athleticism will make it tough for his numbers to translate to the next level…” Zierlein really likes the skills, attitude, and approach to the game, but lists a whole lot of important weaknesses on the athletic side. “Below-average get-off and suddenness in his rush… Unable to flip his hips past the blocker at the top of the arc… Average closing burst…Lacks standard size and length…Will struggle to stand his ground in tests of strength.” Alex Kozora’s Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade) differs substantially on the athletic ability. “Antwaun Powell-Ryland offers exciting tape and is a bendy and athletic pass rusher. If his arms were longer, he’d be generating plenty more buzz.” Pow

4:01 7.1 EDGE Barryn Sorrell, Texas (Senior). 6-3¼, 256 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 9¼” hands. Born Dec. 22, 2002 (22 years old). Sorrell lived as a between-the-tackles pass rusher in college, which he won’t be able to do at the next level. He’ll have to be an EDGE instead. In that capacity he should serve very well as a run defender and a contributing part of the puzzle but does not project as “that guy” a team will rely on for the game-closing sack in the way that Pittsburgh does with Watt and Highsmith. Jake Brockhoff’s Depot scouting report (Round 4 grade), concluding “ All in all, Sorrell has a high ceiling with all the athletic tools to be successful. While he has his issues, there aren’t any that can’t be improved in the NFL. ” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 2-3 grade) says that “Sorrell’s rush lacks speed and power but he wins with his hands and has an above-average feel for creating entry points with positioning and body turn. He doesn’t have high-end traits, but he’s productive and reliable.” Kyle Crabbs’ 33rd Team scouting profile (Round 3 grade) concedes that he might rank Sorrell higher if the prospect had better length, first-step burst, or bend to get around the corner. Note that Sorrell’s show at the Combine included excellent grades for explosion, speed, and agility, resulting in a 92nd-percentile RAS held back mostly by his weight (or average speed if treated as a 3-4 OLB). Sor

4:16 EDGE David Walker, Central Arkansas (Senior) . 6-0⅞, 263 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 9¼” hands. Born June 3, 2000 (24 years old). A small-school wonder who dominated weaker competition but has a lot to prove against what he’ll face at the next level. The lack of length seems to be issue #1, with his age as issue #2. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 4 grade) describes a player who ought to be getting a higher value. “He has explosive, freaky power in his lower half. He can leverage and anchor the point and create instant pocket consequences with his bull rush. He’s an instinctive rusher with an above-average attack portfolio but a lack of length will be an obstacle to overcome… jarring production in high-impact stat columns.” Wal

5:01 7.1 EDGE Tyler Baron, Miami (RS Senior). 6-4⅝, 258 lbs. with 33⅛” arms and 10” hands. Born Oct. 22, 2001 (23 years old). Tall, long, fast, explosive, and bendy, with a solid motor. Nice list. The issues are a lack of play strength, and a sort of missing focus with his actual technique. Per Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting report (Round 4 grade), Tyler Baron has been “more disruptive than productive as a pass rusher…He needs to get stronger and refine his pass rush moves… but there are tools and traits for him to become a rotational player at worst with the chance to see more playing time in the future.” Bar

5:01 7.1 EDGE Fadil Diggs, Syracuse by way of Texas A&M (RS Senior). 6-4¾, 257 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and big 10⅜” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (2_ years old). Diggs, a three-year team captain on two different teams, is a solid pass rusher with the ability to get even better. His main tools are an excellent first step, long arms, and admirable pursuit speed. What he’s missing is bend and fluidity. Diggs’ tackling and his weakness against the run comes in for particular criticism in the NFL Draft Buzz scouting profile. “If he can improve his tackling fundamentals and strengthen his anchor, there’s rotational value here – but expecting more would be overselling his tape.” Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting report (Round 4 grade) sees a prospect who unquestionably “brings a level of professionalism and leadership to the locker room…[but will] need to carve out a role on special teams as he looks to continue refining his craft.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 5-7 grade) basically agrees with the others that Diggs is a worthy Day 3 prospect with some pass-rush ability, but who’s got a long way to go before earning anything more than occasional snaps as a role player. Dig

5:01 EDGE/ILB Collin Oliver, Okla. St. (Senior) . 6-1¾, 240 lbs. with short 30¾” arms and 9½” hands. Born Sep. 23, 2002 (22 years old). Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 4 grade) “The right foot injury that cost Oliver all but two games in 2024 could create unsure evaluations. He’s a natural edge rusher with outstanding fluidity and movement talent but lacks the size or length to project there as a three-down player. As an off-ball linebacker in 2023 he flashed the ability to handle the position, but he clearly lacked the seasoning and recognition that can only come with more reps.” Oli

5:16 7.3 EDGE Jah Joyner, Minnesota (Senior). 6-4¼, 262 lbs. with exceptional 34” arms and 9⅜” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (2_ years old). Alex Kozora’s Depot scouting report (Round-4 grade) describes Joyner as a big, long, strong, somewhat tight, 4-3 DE who is “solid though not spectacular… [and could] provide steady, smart play” as a rotational backup. Joy

5:16 7.3 EDGE Elijah Roberts, SMU (RS Senior). 6-3¾, 290 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 10⅛” hands. Born Dec. 24, 2001 (23 years old). Team captain. An oversized 4-3 DE who may interest the Steelers if they believe he could move inside: i.e. if he could be a better version of what DeMarvin Leal has managed to show. Tom Mead’s Depot scouting report (Round 4 grade) describes Roberts as “a 290-pound player with a 260-pound player’s mind. He wants to be a speed rusher on the edge but lacks the burst to be effective in that role… It would be best to focus on moving inside to a 3-tech or 5-tech position. Tools exist; if he builds on them, he will outplay his draft position.” Rob

6:16 6.9 EDGE Ahmed Hassanein, Boise St. (Senior). 6-2⅜, 267 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 9” hands. Born ___. __ 200_ (2_ years old). There was an explorer born on Oct. 31, 1889, but that’s probably just a namesake. Though Hassanein, the first FBS player to be raised in Egypt, does have an immortal’s motor on the field… That motor, with the size and strength, are the primary assets listed in both Jonathan Heitritter’s Depot scouting report (Round 5 grade) and Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 7 grade). The negatives come down to being new to the game, very raw, and more of an persistence-and-power athlete than a bendy and graceful one. He’s got a tremendous amount to learn, but sheer, tireless, passionate effort goes a very long way imho, and the combination of that plus size and strength should be enough to earn special teams snaps and/or a developmental spot on the practice squad. Has