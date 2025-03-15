2025 Steelers Offseason Report – Does RB Jonathan Ward Have A Chance?

As we’ve done in previous years, we’re taking a look at those Pittsburgh Steelers under Reserve/Futures contracts for the 2025 offseason — the ones who spent most of, if not the entire year, on the practice squad — and what we can expect from them during training camp and (hopefully) into the regular season. Today, an outlook on RB Jonathan Ward.

Jonathan Ward/RB Central Michigan – 5106, 195 pounds.

The early offseason buzz has centered around Najee Harris’ departure, Kenneth Gainwell’s entrance, and Jaylen Warren’s tender. And the Pittsburgh Steelers seem intent on drafting the position in the third or fourth round. Lost in the mix is Ward, a veteran who has hung around and earned a brief role with Pittsburgh in 2024.

After spending time with the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans, Ward found his way onto the Steelers’ offseason roster last year. A veteran tryout in rookie minicamp, he impressed enough to be signed to a contract for the spring and summer. Training camp offered a better evaluation and continued spark, his speed flashing in preseason action with versatility to run, catch, block, cover and return.

A late-training camp injury tripped him up and halted further momentum, but he proved himself enough to grab a practice squad spot. Early-season injuries to Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson opened the door for practice squad backs to earn looks. Ward wasn’t first through that door. Initially, Aaron Shampklin got the nod and grabbed a cup of coffee. But the team pivoted in late October, releasing Shampklin and promoting Ward.

In four appearances, Jonathan Ward carried the ball just five times for 22 yards, split between Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys and the following week against the Las Vegas Raiders. He made his mark on special teams, returning and covering. Technically, he never ran back a kick but aligned on the unit while recording two special teams tackles seeing time on four phases: kick coverage and return, along with punt coverage and return. Once the group got healthy, Ward began bouncing on and off the roster. For a moment, the team kept four backs, but he was waived and sent to the practice squad for good in early December.

Assuming Pittsburgh spends a mid-round selection on a running back, an immediate path for Ward to make the 53 in 2025 looks tough. But if injuries strike in preseason or early in the regular season, Ward has the well-rounded skillset to be on-call. Players in Ward’s position, squarely outside the roster bubble, never have it easy. But he has the best chance of most to find snaps this season, even if it means biding his time with another practice squad stint.