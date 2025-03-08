2025 S Relative Athletic Score: Which Prospects Tested Best?

Today, I wanted to visualize some great data from Kent Lee Platt’s Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) for safeties (SAF). Here is a link to Platt’s website in case you haven’t seen his work: https://ras.football/.

To qualify for a RAS score, a player must have a total of six recorded metrics from any of the following: height, weight, 40-yard dash, 20-yard split, 10-yard split, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, short shuttle and 3-cone. The player is then graded on each in comparison to the positional database since 1987 to get more of a feel of their size, speed, explosion, agility and total value, giving context to the raw numbers.

The goal of the series is to provide the RAS from Platt and visualize it to get a simultaneous view of all the players at their position that participated at the combine. Here are the players who qualified for a RAS:

Five prospects posted a plus-nine RAS, compared to four in my 2024 SAF RAS article. That was written later in the process last season, including pro day numbers. So, this year’s class could have a bit more athleticism as pro day numbers come out through the draft process.

The top RAS from the combine at SAF is South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori, with a perfect 10 RAS. Elite size (6031, 220), speed (4.38 40-yard dash), and explosion (43.0 vertical, 1106 broad). Wow. His vertical and broad were each best of the entire 2025 combine workouts and historically elite. No agility tests. Best 32 1/3” arms at safety. 9” hands.

Tulane’s Caleb Ransaw (9.94) has elite speed (4.33 40) and explosion (40.0 vertical, 1009 broad). Good size, but no agility drills. 30 3/4” arms and 9 3/4” hands.

Nevada’s Kitan Crawford (9.73) has elite speed (4.41 40), explosion (41.5 vertical, 1008 broad), and agility (4.03 shuttle, 6.81 three cone). Poor size (5105, 202). 31” arms and 9 1/2” hands.

Wisconsin’s Hunter Wohler (9.55) has great size (6020, 213) and agility (4.25 shuttle, 6.72 three cone). Good speed and explosion. 30 5/8” arms and 9 1/4” hands.

Kansas State’s Marques Sigle (9.54) has elite speed (4.37 40) and explosion (38.0 vertical, 1010 broad). Okay size, and no agility scores. 30 3/4” arms and 9 1/4” hands.

Six players land in the eight tier. Virginia’s Jonas Sanker (8.96) has great speed (4.48 40) and explosion (36.5 vertical, 1008 broad). Good size, with no agility testing. 32 1/4” arms and 9 3/4” hands.

California’s Craig Woodson (8.82) has great speed (4.45 40) and explosion (36.0 vertical, 1007 broad). Okay size (13 bench reps dropped score). No agility drills. 30 1/2” arms and 8 3/4” hands.

Clemson’s R.J. Mickens (8.51) has good speed and explosion, with okay size. No agility tests. 32 1/4” arms and 8 7/8” hands.

Penn State’s Jaylen Reed (8.39) has good size and speed. He didn’t qualify in explosion (no broad), and no agility scores. 30 3/8” arms and 9” hands.

Toledo’s Maxen Hook (8.22) has good speed and explosion, with okay size. No agility testing. 31 1/2” arms and 9 1/8” hands.

Western Kentucky’s Upton Stout (8.09) has elite speed (4.44 40) and explosion (37.5 vertical, 1008 broad). Very poor size (5084, 181). He didn’t qualify in agility (no three cone). 30” arms and 9” hands.

One in the seven RAS range: Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman Jr. (7.66). He has elite speed (4.42 40), with good explosion. Very poor size (5097, 192), and no agility drills. 25 1/2” arms and 8 5/8” hands.

Two safeties in the six tier. Syracuse’s Alijah Clark (6.99) has great speed (4.5 40). Okay size and explosion, and no agility tests. 30 7/8” arms and 9 1/2” hands.

Navy’s Rayuan Lane III (6.72) has great explosion (37.0 vertical, 1008 broad). Good speed, with okay agility. Poor size (5107, 200). 30 1/4” arms and 9 3/4” hands.

Drop off to one player in the five range: Georgia’s Malaki Starks (5.49). He has great speed (4.5 40). Okay size (6007, 197), but very poor agility (4.45 shuttle, 7.26 three cone). Didn’t qualify in explosion (no broad). 31 5/8” arms and 9 1/2” hands.

Another dip to one safety in the four tier. Iowa’s Sebastian Castro (4.32) has good speed. Poor size (5112, 203) and explosion (30.5 vertical, 909 broad) though. Didn’t qualify in agility (no three cone). 30 3/4” arms and largest 10 1/2” hands at safety.

The lowest RAS at the position (substantially) was Maryland’s Dante Trader Jr. (2.13). He has okay agility, but poor size (5107, 196) and explosion (31.0 vertical, 909 broad). Didn’t run the 40. 31 1/4” arms and 8 7/8” hands.

Overall, there is some good athleticism if Pittsburgh chooses to strengthen its secondary depth in the 2025 draft. Seemingly, several could be had late/undrafted, which is good news with more pressing needs for the Steelers. Emmanwori’s perfect 10 RAS is an exception, along with many prospects projected to go on the first or second day, either underwhelming or not qualifying.

For those who like the numbers, it’s unfortunate when players don’t test fully at the Combine. It will be interesting to monitor pro days and continue to see how the men stack up in the coming weeks when Platt updates the site with the unofficial numbers.