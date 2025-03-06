2025 RB Relative Athletic Scores: Which Prospects Tested Best?

Today, I wanted to visualize some great data from Kent Lee Platt’s Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) for running backs (RB). Here is a link to Platt’s website in case you haven’t seen his work: https://ras.football/.

To qualify for a RAS score, a player must have a total of six recorded metrics from any of the following: Height, Weight, Forty-yard dash, Twenty-yard split, Ten-yard split, Bench Press, Vertical Jump, Broad Jump, Short Shuttle, and 3-cone. The player is then graded on each in comparison to the positional database since 1987 to get more of a feel of their size, speed, explosion, agility, and total value, giving context to the raw numbers.

The goal of the series is to provide the RAS from Platt and visualize it to get a simultaneous view of all the players at their positions that participated in the Combine. Here are the players that qualified for a RAS:

Nine prospects posted a plus-nine RAS, compared to only six in my 2024 RB RAS article. That was written later in the process last season, including pro-day numbers. Supports the notion of a strong 2025 class that includes athleticism.

The top RB RAS was Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins (9.89). He has elite explosion (38.5 vertical, 1100 broad), wow. Great speed (4.48 40-yard dash), with good size (5115, 221). No agility testing. 30 1/4” arms and 9 1/4” hands.

South Carolina’s Raheim Sanders (9.87) has great speed (4.46 40), with good size. Didn’t qualify in explosion (no broad), and no agility drills. 31 1/2” arms and 9 1/4” hands.

Kansas State’s DJ Giddens (9.78) has elite explosion (39.5 vertical, 1010 broad), with great speed (4.43 40) and good size. Didn’t qualify in agility (no three-cone). 30 3/8” arms and 9 1/4” hands.

Michigan’s Donovan Edwards (9.68) has great speed (4.44 40), with okay size. Didn’t qualify in explosion (no broad), and no agility tests. 30” arms and 10” hands.

North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton (9.61) has elite explosion (38.0 vertical, 1010 broad), with great size (5116, 221) and speed (4.46 40). 30 1/2” arms and 9 3/8” hands.

Florida’s Montrell Johnson Jr. (9.56) has elite speed (4.41 40). Good size and explosion. Didn’t qualify in agility (no three-cone). 30 3/4” arms and 9 1/4” hands.

Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson (9.43) has elite explosion (38.5 vertical, 1008 broad), with great speed (4.43). Poor size (5101, 202), and no agility scores. 30 3/4” arms and 9 1/2” hands.

Miami’s Damien Martinez (9.32) has good size, speed, and explosion. No agility testing. 30 1/2” arms and 9 1/2” hands.

Virginia Tech’s Bhayshul Tuten (9.29) has elite speed (4.32 40) and explosion (40.5 vertical, 1010 broad). Whew. Poor size, though (5092, 206), and didn’t qualify in agility (no three-cone). 29 1/2” arms and 9” hands.

Five players in the eight tier. Delaware’s Marcus Yarns (8.95) has great speed (4.45 40) and explosion (37.5 vertical, 1002 broad). Poor size (5107, 193), and no agility drills. 31 1/8” arms and 9 1/8” hands.

Devin Neal of Kansas (8.55) has great explosion (37.5 vertical, 1004 broad). Good size, with okay speed, and no agility tests. 29 5/8” arms and 8 1/2” hands.

UCF’s RJ Harvey (8.41) has elite speed (4.4 40) and explosion (38.0 vertical, 1007 broad). Poor size (5080, 205), and didn’t qualify in agility (no three-cone). 29” arms and 9” hands.

Texas Tech’s Tahj Brooks (8.28) has elite agility (4.06 shuttle, 6.9 three-cone). Good speed and explosion, with okay size. 30 3/8” arms and 9 1/8” hands.

Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II (8.09) has elite size (6013, 226). Good explosion, okay speed, and no agility scores. 32 3/4” arms and 9 1/2” arms.

Five RBs in the seven range. Auburn’s Jarquez Hunter (7.99) has great speed (4.44 40), with good explosion. Poor size (5093, 204), and no agility testing. 30” arms and 9 1/2” hands.

Georgia’s Trevor Etienne (7.39) has elite speed (4.42 40) with good explosion. Poor size (5086, 198), with no agility drills. 29 1/4” arms and 9 1/2” hands.

Ja’Quinden Jackson of Arkansas (7.25) has elite size (6014, 229). Okay explosion and agility. Didn’t run the 40. Whopping 33” arms, with 9 1/2” hands.

USC’s Woody Marks (7.19) has good speed and explosion, with okay size. Didn’t qualify in agility (no three-cone). 29 1/8” arms and 9” hands.

SMU’s Brashard Smith (7.07) has elite speed (4.39 40). Poor size (5097, 194) and explosion (32.5 vertical, 909 broad). No agility tests. 30 1/2” arms and 8 3/4” hands.

After a drop off, just one in the six tier: Oregon’s Jordan James (6.04). He has good speed. Poor size (5094, 205). Didn’t qualify in explosion (no vertical) and no agility scores. 29 3/4” arms and 9 1/2” hands.

Another gap and one player in the five range. Cincinnati’s Corey Kiner (5.05) has okay speed, with poor size (5085, 209). No explosiveness or agility drills. 30 1/2” arms, but small 7 3/4” hands.

Also one RB in the four tier: Rutgers Kyle Monangai (4.94) has okay speed and explosion. Poor size (5082, 211), and no agility testing. 28 3/4” arms and 9” hands.

Ulysses Bentley IV of Ole Miss (3.65) was the lowest RB RAS from the Combine. He has okay speed, with poor size (5097, 201) and explosion (32.5 vertical, 909 broad). No agility scores. 29” arms and 8 5/8” hands.

Overall, speed and explosion stand out positively in the 2025 RB class. Refreshingly, these are great qualities at the position that Pittsburgh should invest in to boost its backfield (in my opinion). However, only two of the 31 Combine participants completed agility drills, a valuable skill at RB.

For those who like the numbers, it’s unfortunate when players don’t test fully at the combine. It will be interesting to monitor pro days and see how the men stack up in the coming weeks when Platt updates the site with the unofficial numbers.