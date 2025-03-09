2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Day Tracker

As we do each year, we’re following where the Pittsburgh Steelers sends their coaches, scouts, and personnel during Pro Days ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. This list will be updated over the next month for the Steelers we spot out on the trail. While some presences carry more weight than others, we do our best to be as thorough as possible when it comes to searching each school to specifically know who attended.

This list won’t refresh automatically but we’ll stay on top of it during Pro Days, often updating every night.

Attached is a link to the 2025 Pro Day schedule for you to follow along throughout this draft season.

Be sure to bookmark this page to keep it its most accessible and updated.

Pro Days

March 4

Indiana – Scouting Coordinator Casey Weidl

Notable Prospects – DL CJ West, QB Kurtis Rourke, OT Trey Wedig

March 5

Purdue – No One

Notable Prospects – OL Marcus Mbow, C Gus Hartwig, QB Hudson Card

March 7

Wisconsin – Area Scout Jim Ward

Notable Prospects – S Hunter Wohler, LB Jake Chaney, CB RJ Delancy III, OL Jack Nelson, WR Byrson Green, DB Dylan Brown (UW-River Falls), WR Jack Studer (UW-La Crosse), QB Jason Ceniti (Wisconsin-Whitewater)