2025 New League Year Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

Welcome to the start of the new league year. Free agency kicks off on the other side of the weekend, the legal tampering period beginning Monday at noon/ET with the new year officially starting Wednesday afternoon at 4 PM/ET. The Steelers will finally start answering questions about their quarterback, their other pending free agents, and what outsiders they bring in.

The Steelers have tons of cap space and expectations of making major moves. Will they add a premier wide receiver now that the market is flooded with options? A defensive lineman, a cornerback, something else?

On the home front, the team restructured Cole Holcomb’s contract, the veteran inside linebacker effectively a pay cut to keep him in Pittsburgh for at least the offseason.

By our next edition, we should have a lot more to talk about. And, of course, we’ll be here to cover all the news, notes, analysis, and everything else that comes our way.

A reminder that the contest portion of our Friday Five is over. These questions are now just for fun. Congrats to our winner and thanks to everyone who participated.

Top-Read Posts Of The Week

Schefter Sets QB Timeline

Alex’s Steelers Free Agent Predictions

Potential Problem Re-Signing Justin Fields

Free Agent Wish List (Offense)

Joe Clark’s Post-Combine Mock

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – No cheating if get an answer in the coming days but take one final guess. Which QB will the Steelers sign: Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, or a starting outside veteran (Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold, etc)?

2 – Name one outside free agent (here’s a handy list) you’d like to see Pittsburgh sign.

3 – What team will RB Najee Harris play for in 2025?

4 – Which most notable Steeler will still a free agent by July 1?

5 – Will LB Elandon Roberts re-sign with the Steelers?

Recap of 2025 Combine Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents gave a variety of ways that Art Rooney II can demonstrate he wants to build a competitive team. Some serious answers include investing in a new training facility or spending more money to attract top-quality coaching staff. Others are not so serious, like mandating block numbers for Steelers jerseys or getting a personality. Ginko18 suggested meeting one on one with the players and adopting at least two of their suggestions for “short-term wins.” Four people recommended either putting a succession plan in place or ceding authority to his son, Daniel Martin Rooney. Folks are ready for the fourth generation of the Rooney family to step up.

Question 2: Most respondents bailed on this question. As Steven Small said, “Haven’t watched this year. Relying on the Depot for updates.” But five players at this year’s NFL Combine impressed respondents. Tennessee edge James Pearce Jr. and Virginia Tech DL Aeneas Peebles received one vote apiece. Nebraska DL Ty Robinson and Michigan DT Kenneth Grant got two votes each. However, Oregon DL Derrick Harmon impressed three respondents. The defensive line is a point of interest for Depot respondents.

Question 3: Depot respondents overwhelmingly prefer that the Steelers re-sign Justin Fields to be their starting quarterback in 2025. Thirteen of 15 specified Fields. One is okay with re-signing either Fields or Russell Wilson. One person is looking to trade for a veteran.

Question 4: Nine of 15 respondents say Najee Harris will not re-sign with Pittsburgh.

Question 5: Again, nine of 15 respondents say Myles Garrett will take his clown show to another team. Not to worry, Cleveland will have plenty of entertainment remaining under its Big Top.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Rooney Demonstration Impressive Combine Player 2025 Starting QB – How Steelers Re-Sign Najee Myles Garrett Remains a Clown SD Consensus Cede to Next Generation Derrick Harmon Re-Sign Justin Fields No No Correct Answers Your Call Your Call TBD TBD TBD

Although the Steelers’ season is over, there is a lot to ponder, including which of their 17 unrestricted free agents should be re-signed, draft speculation, and other personnel moves. Hope you all continue responding to the Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions as we progress toward the 2025 season.