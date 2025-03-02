2024 Steelers Exit Meetings – OL Nate Herbig

Pittsburgh Steelers Exit Meeting: OL Nate Herbig

Experience: 6 Years (2 with Steelers)

The Steelers are building themselves a collection of 2019 linemen, including Nate Herbig. Coincidentally, Herbig is part of the reason they had to add to their collection. After he suffered a season-ending pectoral injury, they were lacking in depth. Then when James Daniels went down, they signed Max Scharping, a 2019 second-round pick.

Nate Herbig didn’t even get drafted that year, yet he has had about as good of a career as Scharping. He has actually played a little more, 2,239 career snaps, though with fewer starts. Scharping began his career as a starter, whereas Herbig has always been where he is with the Steelers: a backup.

At least, that was where he was always likely to end up, but they flirted with more. When the Steelers signed Herbig in 2023, they had an opening at left guard. A theoretical opening, at least, with Kevin Dotson there. Then they signed Isaac Seumalo and he supplanted their other free agent.

Going into the 2024 season, the Steelers had moved on from Mason Cole at center, and Nate Herbig ran with the first-team offense for most of the offseason. Second-round rookie Zach Frazier seemed destined to supplant him, but injury made it a moot point.

Following the completion of a two-year, $8 million contract, the Steelers now see Herbig hit free agency. He has not done much in those two years and now is coming off a significant injury. Given those factors, it’s unlikely that he will have some huge market.

Accordingly, it would be prudent for the Steelers to re-sign Herbig, as he can provide some cheap depth. He is still just 26 years old, and he can play both guard and center—even tackle in a pinch. With the Steelers set to lose James Daniels and Dan Moore Jr. in free agency, it doesn’t hurt to have familiar, experienced linemen.

Even assuming they re-sign Herbig, the Steelers still have work to do to rebuild depth up front. They have their five starters, and they have Spencer Anderson, and theoretically Herbig. But they lack beyond that, particularly at tackle, unless you include Dylan Cook. The more I write about it, the more I realize the need they have coming up for the swing-tackle role.

