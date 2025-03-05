2024 Steelers Exit Meetings – DT Montravius Adams

Pittsburgh Steelers Exit Meeting: DT Montravius Adams

Experience: 8 Years (4 with Steelers)

The Steelers keep re-signing Montravius Adams, but what are they getting out of him? Most recently, they signed him in 2023 to a two-year, $5.25 million deal. That’s not exactly an exorbitant sum, mind you, and he is due all of $2,250,000 for 2025. Even if they were dissatisfied with his play, it’s not like there’s a ton of cap space to save.

Adams missed five games last season due to injury in the middle of the year. Even prior to his injury, his playing time was pretty spotty. If anything, the Steelers played him more consistently after the fact. All told, he averaged a little over a quarter of their defensive snaps in the games he played.

For the season, Montravius Adams registered 19 tackles, including two for loss. He also posted a sack, his first with the Steelers and first since 2018. Notably, he’s never been one to bat passes, with just seven passes defensed in his career.

Adams feels like the sort of player who simply has potential that he never fully lives up to. For a player of his size, he has some intriguing athleticism, but it doesn’t translate as well as one might up in terms of production on the field. His 2.5 career sacks are an example of that, but he can certainly put some good rushes on tape.

As a run defender, Adams’ play is arguably more valuable than in previous seasons. He was never the Casey Hampton style of nose tackle, but he can hold the point when he wants to. Other times, he will be easily turned or even blown over. In many ways, he is, perhaps, a poor man’s Steve McLendon.

The Steelers, of course, don’t rely upon Montravius Adams, favoring Keeanu Benton. But it wouldn’t surprise anybody if they targeted a more traditional body type to play nose tackle this offseason. Even if they did, there might still be a place on the roster for Adams. But he would have to earn that spot, as well as every snap that he would play. Given recent results, nobody but Benton and Cameron Heyward should feel safe along the defensive line.

