2024 Steelers Exit Meetings – DL Dean Lowry

Pittsburgh Steelers Exit Meeting: DL Dean Lowry

Experience: 9 Years (1 with Steelers)

After losing Armon Watts in free agency last year, the Steelers signed Dean Lowry for depth. An eight-year veteran, he previously spent nearly all of his time with the Green Bay Packers as a fourth-round pick.

Prior to signing with the Steelers a year ago, Lowry played one season with the Minnesota Vikings. It was in Minnesota that he began a clearer transition into a backup role. In Green Bay, he started 80 of 110 games played, logging 3,742 snaps over seven years. He started four of nine games with the Vikings in 2023 and played 237 snaps.

With the Steelers a year ago, Dean Lowry logged 159 snaps, starting one game out of 12 played. He began the season on the inactive list for the first two games, and finished the season that way, too. Due to injuries, he played most extensively in Weeks 15 and 16.

Despite logging 159 snaps, Lowry only logged five tackles during the season for the Steelers. That included one “sack” of Lamar Jackson against the Baltimore Ravens, a game in which he also batted a pass. His most notable play of the year came earlier in the season, blocking a field goal against the New York Jets.

Considering he spent a considerable chunk of the season as a healthy scratch to begin and end the year, it’s reasonable to assume that Dean Lowry may not be back with the Steelers in 2025. The team is evaluating the current state of the defensive line, and a 10th-year vet who may not dress is not a priority to retain.

The Steelers signed Lowry to a two-year, $5 million contract in 2024. They owe him a base salary of $2.5 million for the 2025 season, which they can save, minus displacement. It’s not much, but the broader goal is to improve the quality of the defensive line.

At the moment, the only two locks to return next season are Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton. Presumably, the Steelers will want to give DeMarvin Leal another year, but other veterans like Lowry are vulnerable. Montravius Adams and Lowry are under contract, but Isaiahh Loudermilk is a free agent.

Veteran Larry Ogunjobi is a prime candidate for release due to his cap hit, but Lowry is also vulnerable. The Steelers will need bodies, though, and they don’t have many right now. They drafted Logan Lee in the sixth round a year ago, but he spent his rookie season on IR.

