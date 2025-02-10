Yinzer Schadenfreude Illustrates How Far Steelers Have Fallen

For the past several years—the past decade and more—Pittsburgh Steelers fans have been watching Super Bowls talking about what other teams are doing or not doing. We have been basing our rooting interests, at times, on preserving a legacy that appears static. Approaching a decade since the Steelers’ last playoff victory, it’s only increasingly becoming pathetic.

Consider this—last night, we were talking about the Kansas City Chiefs matching the Steelers ‘70s dynasty. The Eagles spared us of that indignity, however, preserving Pittsburgh’s distinction. Thanks to their defeat, the Steelers remain the only team to win four Super Bowls in six years. And no team has yet won three in a row, the Steelers having won two in a row twice.

But so what? So what if the Chiefs won four Super Bowls in six years? It’s not as if the Steelers were stymied from winning this year because of Kansas City’s quest for the three-peat. The reality is such rooting interests accomplish nothing but retaining barroom bragging rights. The reality is that the organization that won four Super Bowls in six years hasn’t even won a playoff game in eight.

Some Steelers fans were rooting for the Chiefs a year ago, however, while facing the San Francisco 49ers. Had the 49ers won, they would have joined Pittsburgh and New England as the only teams with six Super Bowl wins. It was bad enough that they already tied the Steelers in Super Bowl appearances, now 0-3 in their last three.

Once again, this just illustrates how pathetic the Steelers have become as a competitive organization. Rather than watch them compete for titles today, their fans are watching championships hoping that others fail to preserve what is now against history.

The Steelers increasingly risk becoming a relic if they don’t turn the corner soon. Eight years without a playoff win was once thought of as unthinkable. Even in the nadir of Chuck Noll’s final years, they managed to scrape up a win or two. How is it that they have gotten to this point?

As I’ve pointed out ample times, the Steelers are approaching the bottom of the chronology of recent playoff winners. About three-fourths of the NFL has won a playoff game more recently than they have. It’s no wonder we find ourselves musing about the possible failings of other teams when the Steelers give us nothing to discuss. They are just another team now. Their fans bear them up as a flagship franchise, but their results on the field tell a different story. One that increasingly depends upon keeping others down.