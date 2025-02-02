Would Steelers Risk Giving Jaylen Warren The Lowest Restricted Free Agent Tender?

Would the Steelers risk giving Jaylen Warren the lowest restricted free-agent tender?

The Steelers are facing a situation where both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are free agents. Harris is an unrestricted free agent, though, while Warren is restricted. That means the Steelers still control Warren’s rights, but to a certain degree, and have protections against losing him.

Many believe the Steelers are prepared to move on from Harris and continue with Warren. But they have to keep Warren under contract in order to do that. The fact that he went undrafted complicates the restricted free agent tender question since it limits their protections.

Teams may tender a restricted free agent at either the first- or second-round level or the original round. Under all cases, the original team has the right of first refusal. Restricted free agents can see contracts from other teams but may only sign an offer sheet. The original team can then choose whether to match that contract or let him leave. In the case of Jaylen Warren, an original-round tender offers no compensation.

The problem is that first- and second-round tenders cost considerably more. Over the Cap projects the lowest tender for 2025 at $3,185,000. That is what Warren would make if no team subsequently signed him to an offer sheet. But if a team did and the Steelers let him walk, they would get nothing in return. Yet, I could talk myself into this.

Alternatively, the second-round tender is worth $5,217,000, and the first-round tender is worth $7,279,000. The Steelers would get a first-round pick if any team were to sign Warren to an offer sheet against that tender—but nobody is going to do that. They would do that at a first- or second-round level, knowing nobody would, because they want to keep him.

But that would also mean the Steelers would have to pay Warren at least $5,217,000. Is that too much money to pay a rotational running back with fumbling problems? Obviously, that depends on how the Steelers view him in a post-Najee Harris backfield. Even if they tag him at the original-round level, they could match any offer sheet another team signs him to. And chances are that offer isn’t going to be much more than $5 million. Teams rarely sign restricted free agents to offer sheets because it’s like doing the original team’s contract negotiations for them.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.