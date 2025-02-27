Would Steelers Be Foolish To Try To Trade For Matthew Stafford?

Would the Steelers be foolish to try to trade for Matthew Stafford?

One of the topics du jour is Rams QB Matthew Stafford and teams like the Steelers and Raiders trading for him. Los Angeles granted him permission to explore his options, but reports are mixed on whether the Steelers are interested.

Like the quarterback the Steelers already have, Russell Wilson, Stafford is a Super Bowl winner with a Hall-of-Fame resume. Also like Wilson, he is old and his durability is a serious question, as is his mobility. Both quarterbacks are clearly past their prime, but one would be much more expensive.

Matthew Stafford is reportedly looking to hit $50 million or so, and speculation is the Steelers would have to give up their first-round pick plus an additional pick to get him. Basically, the only way to justify that would be to win a Super Bowl. But is a Matthew Stafford circa 2025 capable of leading this Steelers team to a Super Bowl?

The Rams have barely made the playoffs the last two years with Stafford, as have the Steelers with their quarterbacks. One could argue that Stafford is better than what the Steelers have, but even if true, how far does that take them? To what degree is he better than Wilson or Fields?

Stafford just turned 37 years old a few weeks ago. He is not putting up his best numbers, though statistically, he did improve in the second half of last season. But there are many factors to consider, especially in relation to his fit here.

For example, do the Steelers have an offensive line in place that could keep Matthew Stafford upright? They couldn’t even do that with Russell Wilson, and now they’ll have a right tackle with one start and a left tackle with one start on that side in the NFL. And that left tackle was previously benched at right tackle for the right tackle with one start. Sounds tempting, surely.

It seems rather unlikely that Stafford will end up with the Steelers, but is it even a good idea? If the figures are anywhere close to a first-round pick plus another and $50 million, that is a lot to live up to and not long to do it, given his age.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.