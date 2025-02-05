‘Would Love To Team Up With Coach Mike Tomlin:’ QB Jameis Winston Interested In Signing With Steelers

Quarterback Jameis Winston’s next stop might be a short trip from Cleveland. A pending free agent and one of the top-five options on the market, Winston is open to joining the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next chapter of his career. Joining Pardon My Take Wednesday, Winston was warm to the idea of playing for Mike Tomlin.

“I don’t know what my Browns fans would say about me, about Pittsburgh,” Winston told the show. “It’d be challenging but it really doesn’t matter. If that opportunity presents itself, I would love to team up with Coach Mike Tomlin.”

Attending the Super Bowl and a visible face in the media, Winston has made his pitch throughout the week. From Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley suggesting he should sign with the New York Giants, a dig at his old team, Winston is marketing himself as the page turns on Cleveland.

The Browns don’t seem likely to re-sign Winston, likely eying a cheap rookie contract to offset the anchor that has become Deshaun Watson’s deal. Winston began the 2024 season as Watson’s backup before being named starter after Watson’s season-ending Achilles tear. Immediately, Cleveland’s offense improved and made more splash plays than had did under Watson. Winston started seven games, throwing for more than 2,100-yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on the season. Three of those picks came against Pittsburgh, including one by NT Keeanu Benton.

Winston’s affinity for the Steelers involves former coach Bruce Arians.

“I admire Coach Mike Tomlin so much,” he said. “The first Super Bowl ring I ever held in my hand was a [2008] Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl ring from Bruce Arians. So that definitely is aligned with my vision.”

Pittsburgh has a need at quarterback, but Winston would be an unlikely source to fill it. Even as a backup, Winston’s volatile nature doesn’t fit well with the Steelers’ philosophy of taking care of the football and winning with defense. Winston has always been a gunslinger capable of making “wow” plays, including a long touchdown against Pittsburgh in their 2024 rematch (after upsetting the Steelers in the first meeting), but he makes just as many mistakes. Interceptions come in bunches and he’s still remembered as the only quarterback in history to make the “30/30” club, throwing 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 2019 with the New Orleans Saints.

He apparently had corrective eye surgery to repair his vision, but it hasn’t done much to solve his turnover problem. The Steelers are competitive because they turn the ball over at low rates and Winston’s style doesn’t mesh with that. Winston will be on a roster in 2025. He could win some games. But they won’t be for the Steelers.