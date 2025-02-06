‘Would Get My Vote Any Day:’ Miles Killebrew Explains Why Chris Boswell Doesn’t Want To Be A Captain

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers saw their offense and defense fall to pieces down the stretch. That’s part of the reason why they ended 2024 on a five-game losing streak. However, their special teams unit continued to be rock-solid. That group made plays all year, winning games for the Steelers in some instances. Miles Killebrew has been the captain of that unit for three seasons, but it sounds like he originally felt like Chris Boswell should’ve been given that honor.

“My question was why isn’t he the captain?” Killebrew said Thursday on The Kelly Williams Show. “He’s by far the best special teams guy. He’s my guy, I love Boz. He doesn’t want to be the captain because kickers, they’re very focused, and he doesn’t need any extracurricular stuff. I was like, ‘Okay, that makes sense. Because you would get my vote any day.'”

Boswell’s reasoning for not wanting to be a captain makes sense. He’s got enough on his plate being one of the best kickers in the NFL. He probably doesn’t need the responsibilities of being a captain added to that. However, Killebrew is correct that Boswell has more than earned that honor.

Boswell actually was a captain in 2018, but it sounds like he doesn’t miss that experience. That was his worst professional season, only making 65 percent of his field goals. It was an ugly year that made it feel like Boswell’s career was in danger. It isn’t surprising that he doesn’t want to replicate that season in any form.

Luckily, the Steelers aren’t short on leaders on special teams. Killebrew has been amazing in Pittsburgh since he was signed in 2021. He’s blocked multiple punts, being a genuine threat on special teams. Considering players keep voting for him to be a captain, his leadership must be great as well.

The Steelers have other special teams standouts as well. Tyler Matakevich was a special teams ace for the team from 2016-19 before signing with the Buffalo Bills, and he returned to Pittsburgh this year. Cordarrelle Patterson is one of the best return specialists in NFL history, too. Boswell doesn’t need to be a captain if he doesn’t want to be.

Letting Boswell focus on kicking seems like the best course of action. He was sensational in 2024, looking like the best kicker in the league. Not being a captain doesn’t mean the team respects him any less. Killebrew, who is the captain, exemplifies that here.