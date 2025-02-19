‘Work He Put In Was Second To None:’ Kordell Stewart Praises Justin Fields, Wants Him To Stay With Steelers

Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kordell Stewart was the last true mobile quarterback the Steelers had until QB Justin Fields came along last season, and the work Fields did in Pittsburgh seemed to impress Stewart. Appearing on ESPN Radio’s Unsportsmanlike, Stewart praised Fields’ work ethic and ability to improvise.

“I’m a Justin Fields fan. Let’s be transparent. I just think the work that he did, the work that he put in was second to none. When it came to getting first downs, being able to ad-lib, if you will,” Stewart said.

He said he likes both Fields and Russell Wilson and would be fine with either returning to the Steelers, but something about Fields stands out to him.

“The organization is in a great position because it’s cost-effective for both quarterbacks, Justin Fields as well as Russell Wilson,” Stewart said. “And they’re gonna have to make a decision. Either quarterback is great, for me. But there’s something about 2 for me, that really touches me, to say that the game today is not just about able to be effective from an efficient standpoint of throwing the ball.”

Stewart said the ability that Fields brings with his legs and ability to extend drives make him a good option.

Fields offers more upside with his legs than Wilson, and with quarterback mobility a focus of Mike Tomlin and something that’s becoming more and more important in the NFL, it’s something that the Steelers will need to consider when choosing between the two.

Mike Tomlin said this on Jan 14 and now dots are trying to be connected to land Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh. #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/oNYM5Ck9Jp — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) February 10, 2025

Fields has room to grow as a pocket passer, but if the Steelers value his ability to create, extend and improvise with his legs, then they’ll likely choose Fields over Wilson, who still is a better passer. Stewart said watching the team go three-and-out and watching its late-season collapse under Wilson are another reason why he’s drawn to Fields. While Fields wasn’t a standout when he started for the Steelers, he showed good decision-making and led Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record.

Ideally, if Justin Fields does return he can grow in Pittsburgh’s system and be better next season than what he showed in 2024, but there’s a lot to work with given his ability to run and the fact that he’ll only be 26 next year. It’s more than likely going to be one of Fields or Wilson instead of any outside quarterback options, and I’m with Stewart that Fields would be the better option.

He showed enough last season and did it all while not preparing to start, although he did get significant work with the first team in training camp after Russell Wilson’s initial calf injury. A full offseason to prepare as Pittsburgh’s starter and get more acclimated in the scheme I think could lead to a strong season out of him, and I’d be more excited with the decision to re-sign Fields than run it back with Wilson.