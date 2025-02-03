With ‘Desire To Win,’ Browns’ Star DE Myles Garrett Officially Requests Trade (Updates)

UPDATE, 11:36 a.m.: According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Browns’ stance is not changing when it comes to Myles Garrett despite his trade request Monday morning.

Appearing on NFL Network’s Up To The Minute, Garafolo cited

“The Browns are sticking to their stance and do not intend to have any conversations or trade [Myles] Garrett,” Garafolo said, according to video via NFL Network.

"[The Browns] are sticking to their stance and do not intend to have any conversations or trade [Myles] Garrett."@MikeGarafolo with the latest on the blockbuster trade request. pic.twitter.com/n17YSzcSsc — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 3, 2025

Our original story on Garrett requesting a trade is below.

Entering a tumultuous offseason in which he’s eligible for another massive extension, Cleveland Browns’ star defensive end Myles Garrett, who made it known he was unhappy in December, has officially requested a trade from the franchise.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Garrett has requested to move on from the team that selected him No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M.

Rapoport tweeted out the news moments ago.

Breaking: Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and #Browns star Myles Garrett has requested a trade. Exclusive statement: pic.twitter.com/LgS5YCeCnP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2025

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever,” Garrett wrote in his statement requesting a trade from the Browns. “My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.