With ‘Desire To Win,’ Browns’ Star DE Myles Garrett Officially Requests Trade (Updates)

UPDATE, 11:36 a.m.: According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Browns’ stance is not changing when it comes to Myles Garrett despite his trade request Monday morning.
Appearing on NFL Network’s Up To The Minute, Garafolo cited
“The Browns are sticking to their stance and do not intend to have any conversations or trade [Myles] Garrett,” Garafolo said, according to video via NFL Network.
Our original story on Garrett requesting a trade is below.
Entering a tumultuous offseason in which he’s eligible for another massive extension, Cleveland Browns’ star defensive end Myles Garrett, who made it known he was unhappy in December, has officially requested a trade from the franchise.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Garrett has requested to move on from the team that selected him No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M.
Rapoport tweeted out the news moments ago.
“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever,” Garrett wrote in his statement requesting a trade from the Browns. “My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.
“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.
“With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”
Just last week, Cleveland GM Andrew Berry stated the franchise won’t be listening to offers for their All-Pro defensive end and future Hall of Famer. But now, Garrett has seemingly played the last card he has, requesting a trade and becoming the most sought-after commodity on the market entering the offseason.
It appears the Browns’ stance has not changed, per Albert Breer on X.
Across eight seasons with the Browns, Garrett has put together a Hall of Fame resume, recording 102.5 career sacks, becoming the fastest player in NFL history to 100 career sacks. On his resume as well is a 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, which he won over Pittsburgh Steelers’ star OLB T.J. Watt.
He’s had some curious moments on the field, too, like his helmet-swinging incident against the Steelers in 2019 that saw him suspended for six games to end the season after clubbing quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head in a brawl.
Then, after a win over the Steelers in Week 12 of the 2024 season on Thursday Night Football, Garrett declared himself the NFL’s best defensive player. He went on to have just four sacks the rest of the season and be held without a sack in two separate games as the Browns didn’t earn another win.
On Dec. 20, Garrett hinted that he could request a trade if the Browns didn’t have a clear path forward to winning, which raised a number of eyebrows.
Now, that threat has been followed through on as Garrett has sent shockwaves across the NFL, requesting a trade from Cleveland. The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.