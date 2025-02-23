Will Steelers Re-Sign CB Donte Jackson To Start?

Will the Steelers re-sign Donte Jackson to be a starter in their defense?

Last year, the Steelers traded WR Diontae Johnson for CB Donte Jackson. The team long coveted Jackson, scouting him out of LSU and approaching him in free agency. They even pursued him in trade talks during the 2023 season and finally landed him last year.

Given the long-running interest and frequent meeting points, one would think the Steelers won’t rush Donte Jackson out the door. But they also got him to agree to a reworked deal when he came here to take less money. Nobody would argue that they didn’t win that trade by a landslide, even if Jackson never plays another snap.

While mere stats won’t tell the full story, Jackson did add playmaking to the Steelers’ defense. He recorded five interceptions, which few have done for them in recent decades. If memory serves, that list includes Troy Polamalu, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Joe Haden.

While Jackson is a willing tackler, he isn’t always an able one. He can find himself on the highlight reel for either a hit or a whiff. And as the season wore on, there seemed to be more whiffs. He is also not always as sticky in coverage as one would hope, but he’s certainly not washed.

I think he played better than many fans give him credit for, irrespective of the interceptions. He isn’t a bad No. 2 CB, and if the Steelers would re-sign him on an affordable contract, that’s okay. At the same time, they should at least explore their options, including Byron Murphy.

Outside of Joey Porter Jr., the Steelers haven’t had much success developing cornerbacks, which is why they have pursued veterans like Donte Jackson. He is still 29 years old, and another season in the defense could do him good. If the Steelers don’t re-sign him, then that will just be another hole to fill. But there are some options out there to consider in free agency; perhaps they can re-sign him and another veteran.

