Will Steelers Be Stuck With Their Plan B At QB?

Will the Steelers be stuck with their Plan B at quarterback?

While we are still some way out from free agency, the Steelers appear no closer to reaching a decision at the quarterback position. According to reports, they are beginning to gather and formulate plans this week, but there is apparently internal division. Some in the building prefer Russell Wilson, while others prefer Justin Fields.

Yet there are also reports that both could have outside interest from other teams. Even with Wilson’s late slight, one could argue that both improve their position with the Steelers compared to 2023. So if they let them hit free agency before they make a decision, others could make the decision for them.

What if, for example, the Steelers prefer Justin Fields, but they balk at a two-year, $30 million deal? What if another team comes in and offers him that or even more? Do the Steelers up their offer or do they turn to Russell Wilson?

Wilson has campaigned to return to the Steelers pretty vociferously, but the feeling maybe less mutual. And internally, he may have ambitions to go elsewhere—perhaps a system with more leeway. The Steelers didn’t have to fight too hard to land these guys last year, but it will be different now.

That is largely because this is a fairly week quarterback class in free agency, as is the draft. Outside of Sam Darnold, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson may arguably be the most attractive options. So if a team needs a quarterback and isn’t drafting in the top five, they will be looking at the Steelers’ arms.

The Steelers, of course, only need one of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, so they can afford to lose one. Obviously, they would prefer to dictate which one they lose, but if they allow this to drag out, they won’t.

And it could be the quarterbacks who drag this out. After all, how much incentive do Fields or Wilson have to not test the market? They know that one of them will stay with the Steelers if they so choose. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a better option out there, monetarily or otherwise.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.