Who In Steelers Organization Is In Respective Camps Of Russell Wilson, Justin Fields?

Who in the Steelers organization is in the respective camps of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields?

All we’ve been hearing of Steelers talk in recent weeks is Russell Wilson this and Justin Fields that. The latest flavor has introduced division within the organization, with some preferring Fields, some Wilson. Now, that’s not exactly novel, and differences over personnel are par for the course.

But considering it’s such an important part of their offseason, it is worth knowing, even if we never will. Who in the Steelers organization prefers to re-sign Russell Wilson, and who prefers to re-sign Justin Fields? I feel like we’ve heard theories taking both sides for just about everybody in a position of authority at this point. Certainly, some believe Mike Tomlin prefers Fields, while others maintain he prefers Wilson.

This conversation should not be mistaken as combative. Those who prefer to re-sign one don’t necessarily think the other is bad, and this shouldn’t generate any controversy. It simply means the Steelers have some work to do to reach an organizational consensus on Wilson and Fields.

And that’s assuming any of this is actually true, though it’s certainly plausible. It’s reasonable to assume that both Wilson and Fields have support in the Steelers’ locker room. No doubt certain players will even have their preferences for one over the other.

One thing I think is true is that everyone recognizes that Russell Wilson is the much more experienced leader, which the Steelers valued last year. But the Steelers also valued the dynamic playmaking Justin Fields was able to offer.

And we can’t entirely avoid the age conversation, with Wilson about a decade older than Fields, meaning the Steelers don’t have a long-term future with the former. Those who take a more long-term may prefer to roll the dice on Fields, who has a higher upside.

Either way, I don’t think anybody on the outside is particularly envious of Pittsburgh. In Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the Steelers are selecting between two cast-offs. These are players that other organizations decided to part ways with. But it’s not like there is hope of a better alternative available this offseason, so it is what it is.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.