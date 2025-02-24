Where Do The Steelers’ Potential 1st-Round Picks Fall On The NFL’s Big Board?

With the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine nearly underway, draft season feels in full swing. Two months from now, we’ll know who the Pittsburgh Steelers’ newest first-round pick is. There’s already plenty of buzz over potential options at No. 21 and while things will shift over the next eight weeks, it’s worth examining where those names fit on Daniel Jeremiah’s new Top 50 Big Board.

NFL Network’s lead draft analyst and former scout, Jeremiah released his updated list of the draft’s 50-best players on Monday. Here’s where potential future Steelers landed. Note I’ve intentionally cast a wide net of prospects since it’s still relatively early in the process. This list should gain clarity closer to the draft.

3. Ashton Jeanty/RB Boise State

19. Omarion Hampton/RB North Carolina

20. Kenneth Grant/NT Michigan

22. Matthew Golden/WR Texas

23. Emeka Egbuka/WR Ohio State

26. Derrick Harmon/DL Oregon

27. Walter Nolen/DL Ole Miss

33. Luther Burden III/WR Missouri

35. TreVeyon Henderson/RB Ohio State

38. Azarey’h Thomas/CB Florida State

42. Jaxson Dart/QB Ole Miss

44. Benjamin Morrison/CB Notre Dame

Jeanty is Jeremiah’s No. 3 overall prospect only trailing Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter and Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter, but he won’t be the No. 3 player taken. The odds of Jeanty slipping to No. 21 aren’t likely either but not impossible considering the lack of positional value. Pittsburgh didn’t hit a home run by taking Najee Harris in the first round in 2021 but by investing in the offensive line before running back, it would have a better plan by taking Jeanty this time around.

Hampton and Henderson have earned recent first-round buzz with the former landing in Pittsburgh in Todd McShay’s first mock draft. Highly productive with consecutive 1,500-yard rushing campaigns, Hampton has size, contact balance, and a well-rounded game. Henderson is a different type, a home run speedster. Using a first-round pick on him might feel underwhelming, however, spending prize capital on the position while not landing the marquee name at the position.

The top defensive linemen are tightly bunched. Grant is an uber-athletic nose tackle, Harmon has the build and pass-rush ability Pittsburgh covets, and Nolen is right there with him. Any of the three could reasonably be argued as the Steelers’ first rounder and the team figures to draft a defensive lineman.

Wide receiver remains on the table until and unless Pittsburgh fills it with a veteran free agent. Golden is the most popular prospect mocked to Pittsburgh while Egbuka has been a fan favorite since draft season’s early stages. Jeremiah has Burden ranked lower than where he may get drafted but in a weaker receiver class, there’s no clear consensus. Combine testing for all three could prove key.

Then there’s the wild cards. Could a high-upside corner like Thomas or Morrison be in play? Thomas is raw but teeming with talent and likely is selected on Night 1. Morrison might have the best cornerback tape of anyone, but injury concerns slide him down. Dart’s draft stock is difficult to read but could be the top quarterback remaining when Pittsburgh picks.

It’s an initial short list to examine heading into the Combine. From there, Pittsburgh’s moves in free agency and their Pro Day movements will offer clearer clues what position and who it targets for April’s main event.