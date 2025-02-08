When Will Steelers Figure Out What To Do With Russell Wilson And Justin Fields?

When will the Steelers figure out whether they prefer Russell Wilson or Justin Fields?

At least organizationally speaking, reports suggest that the Steelers don’t know what to do with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. In the second week of February, they haven’t met yet to come to a consensus about their plans at quarterback. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it is certainly confusing for fans.

Every reporter in the region has weighed in on what they think the Steelers think about Wilson and Fields. Some of them may know a thing or two for sure, but none have the complete picture of the puzzle. And it doesn’t seem as though even the team has that full-picture view of the situation yet.

Ray Fittipaldo and Gerry Dulac, for example, both suggested there are divided opinions in the building. There are those who prefer to continue with Russell Wilson, while others want to move ahead with Justin Fields. Given how the season unfolded, that divergence of opinion is, quite frankly, hardly surprising.

Due to injury, Fields started the first six games, posting a 4-2 record for the Steelers. While Wilson came back and went 6-1, he subsequently lost five games in a row. To sum up the three chapters: Justin Good, Russ Better, Oh No Russ.

While Wilson had a handful of “Oh no” moments during that final month, typically resulting in turnovers, he was hardly of principal blame for the Steelers’ extended losing streak. He didn’t have much to work with, but some feel Fields’ athleticism is a needed edge there.

But Wilson is also a better passer, in a vacuum. He is also a better leader, more experienced, and has a better understanding of concepts. At the same time, Fields is also a decade or so younger and clearly has room to grow. Crucially, he showed progress in his first season with the Steelers compared to his time in Chicago.

If the Steelers had better outside options, perhaps this wouldn’t even be a discussion. But given that it almost appears as though Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are their best realistic quarterback options, I truly can see the division of opinion that would surface.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.