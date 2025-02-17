‘What’s Your Alternative?:’ Palazzolo Argues Steelers Must Take QB Chances In Draft

In free agency, there should be multiple options for the Pittsburgh Steelers to fill their void at quarterback. However, that might not stop them from drafting a quarterback in the first round. While this isn’t a strong quarterback class, the Steelers might feel obligated to take another swing at finding their next franchise guy. Steven Palazzolo of The 33rd Team believes that isn’t necessarily a bad thing, using their selection of Kenny Pickett as an example.

“I bring this up all the time,” Palazzolo said Monday on his Check the Mic podcast. “What’s your alternative? The idea that you have to keep taking shots on quarterbacks. It might hurt your roster depth over time, but it doesn’t matter.

“The guys picked after Kenny Pickett, the next pick makes it look worse because it’s Trent McDuffie from the Chiefs. He’s turned into one of the best corners in the NFL. Are the Steelers in a much better spot if they just have Trent McDuffie on their team? They’re in a little better spot, but if they don’t have a quarterback, they’re still not that much better.”

Palazzolo’s point is an interesting one. Yes, it’s incredibly difficult to win in the NFL without a franchise quarterback. However, that might not justify continuing to reach for a quarterback.

Pickett is a great example. Ben Roethlisberger had just retired, and the Steelers had no direction at quarterback. Therefore, addressing that position in the first round wasn’t a bad idea. Even though the 2022 draft looked like the weakest quarterback class in years, that was clearly the Steelers’ biggest need. They didn’t have many better options under center.

It became clear during Year 2 that Pickett was not working out. However, that might not have entirely been his fault. Pickett wasn’t great, but the Steelers didn’t do him many favors. Their offense was a disaster, and it’s unlikely many young quarterbacks would’ve succeeded in his position.

Palazzolo is right that the Steelers can’t continue to cobble together their quarterback room. However, that doesn’t mean they should reach on a signal caller in the first round every year, especially if there are other options to improve their offense. If they draft good football players, when they do find their next franchise guy, he’ll be in a better position to succeed.

Look at the Steelers when they drafted Roethlisberger. He walked into a great situation, and that helped cover up some of his weaknesses. The Philadelphia Eagles won a Super Bowl this year, and they have many position groups that are much stronger than quarterback. Their strategy allowed Jalen Hurts to develop and not have to carry so much pressure on his shoulders.

The Steelers could draft a quarterback in the first round this year, but that might not be the best course of action. They could instead choose to improve their offense and draft a quarterback in one of the later rounds. They might not compete for a Super Bowl this year, but in the long run, their team might be better off.