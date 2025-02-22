What Should Steelers Do With ILB Cole Holcomb?

What should the Steelers do with ILB Cole Holcomb?

The Steelers carried ILB Cole Holcomb on the Physically Unable to Perform List all year. While they did allow him to return to practice at the end of the season, we don’t know how significant that was, if at all. By and large, it was a formality, the Steelers knowing he wouldn’t play. Quite simply they allowed reserve players to practice because they were beyond the decision window.

The Steelers signed Holcomb to a decent three-year contract in 2023. He looked to be a promising starter in the early going but then suffered a devastating knee injury. Even he called the future of his career into question at various points, and it’s not absolutely clear that he will actually play again in the NFL, let alone return to a full-time starting role.

As of now, Cole Holcomb is under contract with the Steelers for 2025 with $6 million due. That includes a $2 million roster bonus that would be due in March unless he agrees to defer it. Other players in a shaky roster position in the past have agreed to defer it to a later date.

But the ultimate question is this: would the Steelers even consider rostering Holcomb at $6 million? Most have assumed it is a foregone conclusion they will release him. Even assuming they do, that doesn’t mean they won’t revisit him. Maybe $6 million is too rich for what they would ask of him, but what if he re-signed for less? Or what if he agreed to a pay cut?

Knowing they couldn’t wait for Cole Holcomb, the Steelers were aggressive at inside linebacker last offseason. They nabbed the top free agent in Patrick Queen, then used a third-round pick on Payton Wilson. While Elandon Roberts is a pending free agent, he should be a straightforward re-signing. He wants to be here, they want him here, and he won’t command a lot.

So if the Steelers already have Queen, Wilson, and Roberts, what could they feasibly pay Holcomb? They couldn’t ask him to take on special teams work with his injury. If he were here, would he even play, or would he just be luxury depth? That’s why they traded for Preston Smith last year, recently released as expected to save cap space.

