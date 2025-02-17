Were Former Steelers Coaches Aaron Curry And Grady Brown Fall Guys?

Were former Steelers coach Aaron Grady and Grady Brown fall guys or part of the problem?

In an offseason during which Steelers fans were hoping for significant change, the team has offered little reason for optimism. Thus far, they have only parted with two position coaches, neither of whom were viewed as obvious weak links. At least, that was the initial impression, though in hindsight some have revisited the matter.

To recap, the Steelers either opted not to renew the contracts of ILB coach Aaron Curry and DB coach Grady Brown, or one or the other possibly decided to move on themselves. Brown, however, remains without a team, but Curry is now elsewhere. Both have had relatively short tenures with the team, but many viewed them as “up-and-coming” coaches.

But in hindsight, it’s hard to dispute that the Steelers’ defense had problems with their units. The linebackers and secondary had a lot of communication breakdowns late in the season, a key contributor to their downturn. Perhaps that is the basis under which the Steelers opted to part ways, assuming it was their decision.

Curry first joined the Steelers in 2023, and he inherited a chaotic unit that experienced great adversity. They lost two starters during the year and relied on spare parts off the street by season’s end. A year later, they had a premium free agent and a Day-Two draft pick in the lineup, along with a stalwart run stuffer and communicator. But how much better did things get with Patrick Queen, Patrick Wilson, and Elandon Roberts, and was that Curry’s doing?

The Steelers hired Grady Brown in 2021, and he served the team under two two-year contracts. Though he began his coaching career many years ago in the NFL under Bill Walsh internships, he otherwise only worked in the college ranks. Yet he is a guy who has drawn some attention for defensive coordinator positions.

The Steelers’ new hires—Scott McCurry and Gerald Alexander—have some NFL experience. Alexander even previously coached Pittsburgh’s secondary with Brown. Will the linebackers and secondary play with more discipline and cohesiveness with them at the helm this year?

