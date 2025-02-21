Weak RB Free Agency Class Will Drive Najee Harris Away From Steelers, Kaboly Believes: ‘He’s At The Top Of The List’

As is typical for this time period, there are mixed reports about Najee Harris and his future with the Steelers. Since they declined his fifth-year option, the prevailing belief has been that they are comfortable moving on from him. A robust 2025 draft class at the position doesn’t help his chances, either.

However, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette warned people to hold their horses. There might still be a chance for the Steelers and Harris to stick together. They once used a first-round pick on him, after all, and he has been a consistent producer. At least, he has if you stick to the barest measurements of cumulative yardage. His run-success rate tanked last season, and he found the end zone less often than ever. And yet that’s not the reason Mark Kaboly doesn’t see him coming back.

“The free agency market is not very strong with running backs that you’re gonna bring in and say, ‘He’s my starter,'” he said on 93.7 The Fan. “If Najee Harris is of any interest to [the Steelers], which I still don’t believe he would be at this point, then you can figure out which route they’re going. If they pretty much ignore that position in free agency and just add ‘a body’, so to speak, then you have to figure that they’re gonna go drafting one within the first two days.”

He reiterated that Harris is likely the top name on the veteran running back market, “That’s why even considering Najee coming back [to the Steelers] is just crazy to me. It doesn’t seem realistic at this point. Because if there’s anybody out there looking for a running back right now, he’s at the top of the list in the free agency market”.

It’s true that this is not the most inspiring list of free agents, especially if you exclude 30-plus players. There is Aaron Jones, Raheem Mostert, and Nick Chubb. Then there is AJ Dillon, who has his own problems. Javonte Williams is an interesting name, from the same draft class as Najee Harris. But would anybody value him more?

It is plausible that most of the rest of the league might view Najee Harris as the top name on the veteran running back market, which could complicate things for the Steelers if they do want a reunion. They already have a decision to make about Jaylen Warren and likely want to hit this draft class.

I don’t see why Harris would re-sign with the Steelers before testing the market. This is almost surely the best chance he will ever have of making good NFL money. Even if it’s only $7-8 million per year, that’s a good chunk of change.

The Steelers tried to pound the rock with Najee Harris in 2024, but it only went so far. Even at its height, it was still more about attrition than efficiency, hoping for that fourth quarter. While the offensive line might offer considerable improvement, the Steelers weren’t getting where they wanted to go with Harris.