‘We Have A Chance:’ Omar Khan Thinks Steelers Can Compete For Super Bowl

When the 2024 season started, not many people thought the Pittsburgh Steelers would contend for the Super Bowl. Then, they were sitting at 10-3 on top of the AFC North. The Steelers looked like they could make some noise in the playoffs. Fans are well-aware of what happened next. Once again, the Steelers crumbled to end the season, losing in the first round of the playoffs. Despite that, Omar Khan believes the team is only a few pieces away from contending in 2025.

“I think we have some very talented people on the roster, and I think if we add some more talented people, I think we have a chance,” Khan said Tuesday to media members at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I really do.”

That’s quite a bold declaration considering the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016. In recent years, they’ve gotten blown out in the postseason. Even last year, when they faced some better competition down the stretch, the Steelers wilted. They didn’t look close to a championship.

However, maybe Khan is right. With a few good moves, the Steelers could seriously bolster their roster. They were one of the best teams in the NFL for much of last season. Perhaps if they had just a little bit more talent, they would’ve maintained that high level of play.

The most obvious position they could upgrade at is quarterback. Until the Steelers figure out that position, they likely aren’t going to get anywhere close to the Super Bowl. They don’t have a great selection to choose from this offseason, though. It feels like re-signing Justin Fields or Russell Wilson is the most likely scenario. Can the Steelers compete for a championship with either of those guys?

It’s hard to say yes to that question. Especially in today’s NFL, having a franchise quarterback is paramount. If a team doesn’t have a player like that, then the rest of its roster basically needs to be bulletproof. The Steelers have many other problems besides just quarterback.

Wide receiver, defensive line, corner, and running back are all major weaknesses for the Steelers at the moment. To upgrade enough at all those positions to build a championship-level roster seems like a lot. It might be another year or two before the Steelers can seriously contend for a championship.

That shouldn’t discourage fans since when Week 1 comes, every team has a chance to win the Super Bowl. Obviously, some teams are better positioned than others. However, with some luck, maybe the Steelers can seriously elevate their standing.