Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 44)

Feb. 18 – Ep. 44: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I talk about Mike Tomlin’s influence on avoiding the middle of the field on offense based on a discussion from Steelers insider Mark Kaboly on 93.7 the Fan. We weigh in with our thoughts on how much autonomy Arthur Smith has over the offense, and whether it’s a quarterback issue with the Steelers not having had a top passer in quite some time.

We then discuss the running back room and whether or not we think the Steelers will retain Najee Harris. If they don’t, will they come to regret it like teams that allowed free agents running backs to walk last year? We discuss the deep running back draft class and many other related topics.

For the final topic, we dive into a report that Justin Fields is intrigued by the New York Jets’ roster and how there could be some mutual interest there. Could it be difficult to lure him back, and could his interest from other teams push the Steelers back to Russell Wilson? We discuss all of that and more.

We wrap up the show answering a listener question about the Steelers’ QB evaluation process.

Thank you for joining us for this 40-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

Call the hotline at (412) 254-3145 and leave us a question for a chance to have it answered in a future episode. You can also text the line if you don’t wish to have your voice on the show!

Follow us on Twitter:

Ross: @Ross_McCorkle

Joe: @jclark1233

Check out the show on YouTube.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.