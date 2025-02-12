Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 43)

Feb. 11 – Ep. 43: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I kick things off by talking about the first coach hire of the offseason, with Gerald Alexander replacing Grady Brown. They discuss both of the coaches that will not be returning and whether or not they are disappointing moves while looking at their position groups over the last couple seasons.

We then discuss the free agent and trade market for some notable position groups, with several players being linked to the Steelers. We go one by one and give opinions on whether we’d like to have them in Pittsburgh or we could do without them. How will this change draft plans? We share our opinions on that matter.

For the final topic, we discuss Daniel Jeremiah talking about the Steelers’ physical practices and how they might be the cause of late-season issues.

To wrap up the show, we answered some listener questions about offensive innovation and the international expansion of the NFL.

