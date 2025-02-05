Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 42)

Feb. 4 – Ep. 42: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I discuss our observations from spending the past week at the Senior Bowl and the Shrine Bowl covering the events. We discuss the deep defensive line and running back groups, as well as some standouts at wide receiver and cornerback. We also chime in with our opinions on which position group is the most likely for a double dip in the 2025 NFL Draft.

We then discuss Russell Wilson and Arthur Smith’s relationship given the recent report from P-G’s Gerry Dulac. Did they really limit his ability to check at the line of scrimmage? If so, why? We try to decipher what that report means for last year’s team and the possibility of this offseason moving forward.

Thank you for joining us for this 35-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

