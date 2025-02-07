Watch: The Depot 180 — February 7 — Episode 489

Episode 489 — Feb. 7, 2025

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

It was a busy week for news in the Steelers’ QB room with reports about the autonomy of Russell Wilson within the offense that were refuted by other insiders. I discuss those reports and Jay Glazer saying that Wilson is all but done in Pittsburgh, along with the local insiders who are pushing back on that idea saying the organization is currently split on what to do.

