Watch: The Depot 180 — February 4 — Episode 488

Episode 488 — Feb. 4, 2025

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Brandon Aiyuk set the NFL world ablaze on Monday afternoon when he posted on his TikTok account that “they don’t want me back.” In today’s episode, I discuss the Aiyuk situation, including all the latest reports on the negotiations. I also talk about Denzel Mims being released and Troy Fautanu receiving praise from OL coach Pat Meyer.

