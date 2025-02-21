Watch: The Depot 180 — February 21 — Episode 493

Episode 493 — Feb. 21, 2025

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode, I discuss the reported divide in the Steelers’ building between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, and the various reports coming from local and national insiders on the matter which may point towards running it back with Wilson. I also talk about the Steelers signing TE Donald Parham to their offseason roster to add another basketball player frame to that room along with Darnell Washington.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.