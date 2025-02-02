Watch: Russell Wilson, Minkah Fitzpatrick Ball Out At Pro Bowl

While the Pro Bowl isn’t what it once was, with the event now being a bunch of mini-games and a flag football exhibition, two Pittsburgh Steelers had a strong day in the AFC’s 76-63 loss. QB Russell Wilson threw four touchdown passes while S Minkah Fitzpatrick had a pick-six and another interception on a conversion attempt in the first half.

In addition to Wilson and Fitzpatrick, the Steelers were represented at the Pro Bowl by OG Isaac Seumalo, DL Cameron Heyward, LB Patrick Queen, K Chris Boswell, and special teamer Miles Killebrew

Fitzpatrick’s pick six came with just over a minute to go and the game already out of hand. It was the AFC’s final touchdown.

Wilson threw a dart over the middle to his AFC North rival, Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, with just over seven minutes to go in the game. Chase capped it of with a backflip in the end zone.

He also had a touchdown throw in the first half to Jacksonville Jaguars rookie WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Obviously, zero stock should be in the performance of a flag football exhibition with minimal effort from either side, but it’s still fun to watch a few Steelers make their mark on the game. Wilson was a late add to the Pro Bowl, being announced as an addition to the AFC roster this week, and it may have been the last game where he represents the Steelers, as he’s set to be a free agent in March and the Steelers may opt to let him walk.

Fitzpatrick is under contract until after the 2026 season, and he’ll don the Black and Gold again next season. He only had one interception in the regular season, and his pick-six was the only one that would’ve counted as an official stat had it been a regular game, but he also nabbed another one a one-point conversion attempt in the first half.

The NFC was able to win the game handily despite the best efforts of Wilson and Fitzpatrick, though I’m sure no one is all that broken up about the result. It’s a format that doesn’t have a lot of interest from viewers, and even some players want a change, with Cameron Heyward tweeting during the game that the NFL should bring back the old Pro Bowl format.

It’s something that won’t happen due to injury concerns, but it would be a lot more fun to watch than a flag football game with no one giving much of an effort and a bunch of mini-games.