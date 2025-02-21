Watch: Darnell Washington Makes Huge Strides In Second Season

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down Pittsburgh Steelers TE Darnell Washington and the improvement he made in his second NFL season. Washington took big strides as a blocker in the run and pass game. Throughout the video, we show examples of both and go over his improved technique and snap timing that made him a more effective blocker.

