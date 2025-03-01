Veteran CB Projected By ESPN To Be Signed By Steelers In Free Agency

There are quite a few holes to fill on the roster for the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of next season. Most notably, quarterback, receiver and defensive line lead the way in those needs.

One need that is quietly a massive one is at cornerback, where the Steelers really struggled throughout the 2024 season. Veteran Donte Jackson was acquired via trade and turned in a career-high five interceptions, but fell off in the second half of the season as injuries sapped him and he was quite the liability in coverage late in the year. Joey Porter Jr. had a rocky second season, while Cameron Sutton returned from suspension and was nearly unplayable in the slot. Beanie Bishop Jr. had an up-and-down rookie season, and Cory Trice Jr. battled through injuries again.

Now, entering the offseason, the Steelers have a significant need at the position. One player who could plug that hole this offseason is veteran cornerback D.J. Reed. In a piece for ESPN.com projecting one signing for every team, Aaron Schatz highlighted Reed as the Steelers’ signing in free agency.

“What’s the right match for Reed, who is considered by many to be the best veteran corner available? The Steelers seem to be a great match,” Schatz writes regarding Reed as a fit for the Steelers. “They have a glaring need with Donte Jackson likely hitting free agency and rank among the top 10 teams in salary cap space. Pittsburgh was also 12th in using zone and 21st in using man this past season, which would benefit the versatile Reed.

“He had an off season in 2024, according to my coverage DVOA metric, but he was above average in 2023 and one of the league’s best cornerbacks in terms of yards per target in 2022.”

Though Reed is coming off a tough 2024 season with the Jets in which he played just 14 games, 880 snaps and allowed 36 receptions on 63 targets for 406 yards and two touchdowns. On paper, those are good numbers, but Reed graded out at just at 70.7 overall from Pro Football, down from a 77.9 in 2023.

Reed will turn 29 in November, so he’s still in the prime of his career and fits the timeline and the need for the Steelers at the position. He’s a player who’s been connected to the Steelers throughout the offseason, too, due to his play style and the type of coverage he thrives in, that being the closed-cover-type settings with no help over the top. Pittsburgh runs quite a bit of with single-high safety looks.

In free agent rankings for PFF, Reed is the No. 1 corner available, and ranked as the 6th-best free agent slated to hit the market. With that, PFF projects Reed to land a three-year, $42 million deal, which would be breaking the bank for the Steelers. However, in recent years the Steelers have been more aggressive in free agency, having just spent $41 million on linebacker Patrick Queen last offseason.

With a need at cornerback, and having quite a few good players at the position hitting the open market, including Reed, Charvarius Ward, Rasul Douglas, Carlton Davis and Asante Samuel Jr., the Steelers will have some options in free agency, not to mention a possible trade market, too.

Elsewhere in Schatz’s projections, he has quarterback Justin Fields landing with the Cleveland Browns, and quarterback Russell Wilson with the New York Giants, seemingly leaving the Steelers in no-man’s land at the position in free agency.